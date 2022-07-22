This is an opinion column.
When I learned of Sheila Smith’s death following a brief battle with cancer, I thought of the words of one of my favorite hymns, “Because He Lives.” The third verse is:
And then one day, I’ll cross the river,
I’ll fight life’s final war with pain;
And then, as death gives way to victory,
I’ll see the lights of glory and I’ll know He lives!
Sheila, 74, cheered her beloved Auburn Tigers to many victories from her seat in Jordan-Hare Stadium, but in the early morning hours Tuesday, July 19, one of the pillars of the Painter community gained the ultimate victory when she met Jesus face to face for the first time.
We celebrated Sheila’s homegoing Thursday afternoon at Liberty Baptist Church, where she and her husband of almost 57 years, Kenneth, are members. Kenneth serves as a deacon at Liberty. Kenneth and Sheila have known me all my life.
Their daughter, Cindy Kight, and I were classmates at Crossville High School. Their sons, Greg and Mike, were members of the 1986 Class 3A state championship football team at CHS. Mike went on to win a state junior college basketball championship while playing for Snead State.
One thing you knew about Sheila is she loved her family. Through the years at church, she’d often share with me a story or an update about her children or her five grandchildren. Her grandkids knew her as “Mawmaw.”
Sheila didn’t beat around the bush about anything. She believed in sharing her opinions and her feelings, and I appreciated her honesty.
I’ll miss Sheila’s smile and laughter, because they always lifted my spirits. I’ll also miss our Sunday morning reviews of Saturday’s games involving my Crimson Tide and her Tigers. She and Kenneth were blessed to enjoy following the Tigers to bowl games and the other SEC stadiums. They were AU season ticket holders for almost two decades.
I’ve laughed with Sheila and I’ve cried with her too. Many times, she shared a burden with me and asked me to pray about it.
Sheila had the prettiest yard in the Painter community. She loved working in her yard and took great pride in its care.
On the day they transported her to the in-patient unit at Shepherd’s Cove, Sheila opened her eyes clearly for the first time that day and said her house was “smiling at her.”
Thursday morning, Mike — along with his son, Cade, and his son-in-law, Pierce Jones — mowed the huge yard at the Smith home on Alabama Highway 75. Mike knew the procession from McRae Funeral Home was going to pass by that afternoon, and he said he wanted his mom’s house to smile at her one last time.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.