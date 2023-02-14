Marshall County’s famed Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is alive and well following years of inactivity due to Covid-19.
New RSVP Director Carolyn Davis has plans in the works to revive the program, offering classes and volunteer opportunities for all of Marshall County’s senior residents.
“We are alive and well! We are here and we need volunteers,” Davis said.
Davis has a long history of tackling challenges and restarting RSVP is unlike any other she has faced.
“I’m a people person,” she said. “I love helping people.”
She previously worked at the Albertville Senior Center, retiring last August.
“I wanted to play pickleball and canasta, and travel. I left the Center on Broad and went home. I played all the pickleball and canasta I want to. I even traveled a little bit.
“But I found myself needing a challenge. I wasn’t looking for a job, but this one found me.”
Davis credited God with placing her exactly where she needed to be to help people throughout her career.
“I truly believe God has put me in a place to get me ready for the next place I’m needed,” she said. “My work with the Domestic Violence Coalition led me into grant writing.
“Then I worked for the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office of victim’s services. That led me to getting onto the Albertville City Council. That led me to working with seniors and now led me here.
“It is amazing how the stepping-stones led me to where I could be challenged.”
RSVP is open to anyone over the age of 55. Davis is currently looking for volunteers to step forward to teach classes and lead educational sessions. She also needs volunteers who would be willing to go out into the community to help as needed.
Most importantly, Davis needs interested residents to step forward to take the classes and let he know what they would like to see offered through RSVP.
“We have this large, beautiful building with a lovely view of the lake ready for use,” she said. “I want all people in Marshall County to be able to use it and to come join us in classes. RSVP may be located in Guntersville, but it is open to anyone within Marshall County to use and be part of.”
Currently, volunteers are working at the Guntersville Recreation Center offering tax preparation.
By next year, Davis hopes to have tax preparers working in all cities in Marshall County, have the Reading Buddy Program active in all area elementary schools and to have RSVP offering a wide variety of programs, classes and trips.
Among with newly scheduled classes are:
• Tai Chi classes will begin March 7 at 9 a.m. No registration is needed; just show up for the first class.
• Oil painting classes will begin March 14 at 2 p.m. and will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost of the classes will be supplies only. Those interested should call 256-571-7734 to register or to learn what classes are available.
• Davis said therapy dog classes are also expected to start in late March.
Day trips are also being planned and are expected to start in the spring when the weather is warmer and more consistent.
Facebook is the best way to learn about RSVP and their upcoming classes and activities, Davis said.
RSVP also has a large meeting room available for parties, group events and wedding receptions. Call Davis at 256-571-7734 or email her at Carolyn.davis@mcrsvp.org for more information, reservation availability and costs.
