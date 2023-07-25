Snead State hires campus police chief, makes security upgrades

BOAZ, Ala. – Snead State Community College continues its commitment to maintaining a safe campus by forming the SSCC Campus Police Department.
Doug Pollard, a lifelong resident of Sand Mountain, was recently hired to lead the new department as Chief of Police.
“I am truly honored to have been chosen as the founding Chief of Snead State’s Police Department,” Pollard said. “I am eager to invest my knowledge and professional experience to build this department. Working closely with Snead State staff, students and local law enforcement, we will build a safe environment for our campuses. I want all staff, students and parents to know I am available to them and am here to protect them and serve this community.”
Pollard previously worked for 28 years in law enforcement at the Albertville Police Department. He started his career in 1989 as a patrolman and worked his way up the ranks. Briefly after becoming assistant chief in 2000, he was promoted to Albertville’s Chief of Police in 2009. He went on to lead the department for the next eight years before retiring in 2017.
Pollard and his wife, Katie, are parents to eight children, Kayla, Bradley, Brooke, Haley, Judd, Levi, Callie and Evan; and six grandchildren.
“The support of my wife has been tremendous,” Pollard said. “She stands behind me, has my back, and supports the decision I have made to accept the position of Chief of Police at Snead State. She is employed by Marshall Medical Center South, and we enjoy serving our local community. We attend Solitude Baptist Church in Albertville. God has been good to my family and above all, I thank Him.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Pollard to Snead State Community College,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the College, and I look forward to working with him as he oversees our new campus police department in continuing to provide the safest environment for our students, faculty and staff.”
Essential duties of the chief include, but are not limited to:
- Supervising and managing the functions and personnel of the campus police department and armed security officers along with the SSCC Director of Security.
- Ensure increased efficiency and effectiveness of the department by developing procedures, methods, and policies; working administratively alongside the SSCC Director of Security to update the College’s EOP to include policy incorporating law enforcement functions of the department.
- Provide foot and vehicular patrol of the campus.
- Secure all campus buildings each evening after classes/activities have concluded
- Respond to and investigate all incidents on campus including but not limited to motor vehicle accidents or criminal violations.
- Provide security to college community, as requested, including but not limited to supervising sporting events, college events, or acting as a witness at meetings involving potentially irate personnel or students.
- Act as law enforcement liaison between college and outside agencies involving matters of law enforcement, safety, and security.
In addition, the College has recently allocated funding for security upgrades. The College focused on safety measures because having such an environment is paramount to students’ success.
Using monies from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), Snead State has upgraded its security camera system campus-wide and also solidify its door access and emergency alert system.
“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is, and always will be, at the forefront of our minds as a top priority,” Whitmore said. “I believe the creation of a police department and other upgrades we’ve made will only improve our campus security and further ensure Snead State Community College maintains an optimal learning environment.”
