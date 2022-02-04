As the rest of the country celebrated Groundhog Day on Wednesday, the eyes of Marshall County were on Sand Mountain Sam, pictured top, who emerged from his slumber to predict an early end to the winter season. A large crowd gathered early that morning at Bama Bucks restaurant in Sardis City along with radio station WQSB to see if the local celebrity opossum would see his shadow or not. After being coaxed out of an old whiskey barrel, the real-life Sam issued his weather prognostication. “I … declare to the world … Sand Mountain Sam did not see his shadow, therefore we can expect an early spring,” said owner of Bama Bucks, Terry Turk, who read the official proclamation. Sardis City Mayor Russell Amos said he thought the event went well and that he hopes to make it an annual tradition for years to come.
Not far away in Boaz, another weather prognosticator gave his forecast for the coming season. Presented by Mayor David Dyar, Bill McDowell, better known as Wild Bill, emerged from city hall to announce that he too did not see his shadow.
