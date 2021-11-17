The Albertville Aggies came out on fire Tuesday night, putting up 36 first-half points to build a big lead, then rolling the rest of the game to a 49-37 road victory over Fort Payne, their first win of the season.
The Aggies (1-1) jumped out to a quick 16-10 lead after one thanks to a pair of Emma Greer 3-pointers. Greer led all scorers with 13 points in the win.
Albertville then poured it on in the second thanks to a huge quarter from Ava Teague. The junior guard scored all 11 of her points in the period, helping the Aggies outscore the hosts 20-8 in the frame, building a 36-18 halftime lead, before controlling the game in the second half to earn the win.
Sarah Rutledge netted nine for the Aggies in the win, while Felice Alix chipped in with eight points.
Brylan Gray paced Fort Payne with 11 points, their only player in double figures.
Albertville returns to the court Friday night when they make the short trip to Boaz for the Backyard Brawl. The girls game is slated to tip at 5:45 p.m.
Sardis 74, DAR 30
Host Sardis made quick work of visiting DAR on Tuesday night, getting points from 11 different players, including three in double figures to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The host Lions were paced by Caroline Johnson's double-double, which saw her put up 14 points and pull in 10 rebounds, while Lily Towns had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Saydi Rutledge netted 10 points, while post player Jayda Lacks narrowly missed a double-double of her own, scoring nine points and grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.
Kytha Edwards added eight, while Belle Trammell and Emma Guthrie each chipped in with six points.
The Lions return to action tonight when they host Geraldine.
Brindlee Mountain 36, Asbury 31
Despite a huge game from Asbury's Keyaira Nichols, host Brindlee Mountain used a strong first half to pull out a narrow victory over the visiting Rams.
Brindlee took a narrow 7-5 lead after the opening period, then stretched the lead to seven at halftime thanks to a 15-10 edge in the second. The Rams clawed back to within five after three, but could get no closer.
Nichols posted 23 points an 10 rebounds for Asbury (1-3), going 8 of 13 from the field, 7 of 8 at the foul line, and grabbing nine of her rebounds on the defensive end.
Chantzley Kirkland scored 16 points to lead Brindlee Mountain, their only scorer in double figures.
Boaz 31, Arab 29 (Monday)
The host Pirates rallied from a narrow deficit after three quarters to take down county rival Arab for their second win of the season.
Boaz (2-1) trailed 23-21 after three periods in a defensive battle, then put the clamps on the Knights in the fourth, holding them to six points to eek out the two-point victory.
Emma Smith netted 11 to lead the Pirates in the win, six of those coming in the decisive fourth quarter, while Jordanna Roden added six, going a perfect 4 of 4 from the foul line.
Sydney Ferguson led Araby with eight points, all of them coming in the second half.
Madison County 53, Asbury 34 (Monday)
Visiting Madison County used a strong second half to pull away from host Asbury on Monday night, 53-34.
Madison County held a slim 27-21 lead out of halftime, then controlled the second half, limiting the Rams to just 13 total points while the visitors scored 14 in the third quarter to blow the game open.
Sheyla Pacheco paced the host Rams with 12 points, while Lilly Patrick netted 11 in defeat. Keyaira Nichols pulled in 10 rebounds for the Rams.
Madison Count were paced by Hadley Husband, who scored 16 points off the bench, while Carin Wright scored 15.
