GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Jurors in the triple murder trial of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer heard opening arguments and testimony from four witnesses Thursday following three days of jury selection.
The 57-year-old is charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her 7-year-old great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He faces seven counts of capital murder in the case, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Assistant District Attorney Ed Kellett laid out the state’s case against Spencer during opening arguments, outlining how and when Martin, Lee and Reliford were killed in their Mulberry Street homes, and the events that led to discovery of their bodies. He told jurors about the hatchet and hammer allegedly used to kill the women and child and the way the bodies were found in darkened bedrooms of the two homes.
Spencer’s defense team includes Huntsville attorney Robert Tuten, assisted by Jerry Baker.
Baker kept his opening argument short, urging jurors to listen to all testimony before making a decision of guilt or innocence.
“All I can ask from y’all is for you to be fair and listen to all the testimony,” Baker said.
“This is a tough case. It will be tough for the state, defense and you. Mr. Spencer is entitled to a fair trial. You must base your decision solely on what evidence is presented to you from the witness stand.”
Testimony ended at about 2 p.m. Thursday and was scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Friday.
Testimony begins
Martin’s granddaughter, Amanda Patterson, testified she spoke to her grandmother on July 12 about the possibility of her son, Brandon, spending the night with his great-grandmother and cousin, Lee. Patterson said she last spoke with Martin between 8 and 8:30 p.m. that night, making arrangements for Martin to pick up Brandon from their Boaz home July 13 at about 10:30 a.m.
On July 13, Patterson received a call from her husband stating Martin hadn’t picked up Brandon. Patterson testified she tried numerous times during the day to call Martin without luck, and even took her lunch hour to drive to Martin’s home. Patterson arrived to find Martin’s car not at the home and assuming she was out running errands, Patterson returned to work.
After work at 3 p.m., she still could not reach Martin by phone and became worried. She called her father, Paul Young, and asked him to meet her at Martin’s home.
Patterson arrived at Martin’s home to find the screen door not closed, and a broom moved from its usual place on the front porch, both of which were out of character for Martin.
Patterson said she entered Martin’s home using a spare key and found the inside of the home ransacked, kitchen cabinet doors left open and jewelry boxes strewn about the bedroom. She said the mess was uncharacteristic of Martin who always kept a neat and tidy home.
Patterson testified she made her way into a back bedroom where she found Martin lying face down with her hands tied behind her back, strangled by a dog leash wrapped around her neck and a pool of blood under her head and upper body. Between sobs, Patterson testified her son and Lee would have slept in that bedroom if they had been at the home the night before.
Patterson said she ran outside the home telling Young that Martin was dead and Lee was missing.
Young later testified he ran into the home to find Lee’s body faceup between the bed and wall of a guest room. Kellett told jurors a claw hammer covered in blood was found near the child’s body. The child’s head and face showed numerous injuries and blood pooled around his head.
Patterson and Young called police and waited outside for help to arrive.
Guntersville Police Officer and School Resource Officer John Harris testified he was the first officer to arrive on scene. He ran into the home at the insistence of Patterson, discovering Lee’s body and soon after, Martin’s body.
He backed out of the home telling fellow officers, “It is bad. We need to lock the scene down.”
GPD Lt. Ted Spooner testified he also rushed into the home and encountered Harris who was “clearly shaken” by what he had seen inside the home.
Spooner had lived on Mulberry Street at one time and was familiar with Martin and Reliford, doing “neighborly jobs” for them both at various times.
Investigators and additional police officers were summoned to the home, Spooner said.
While police were investigating the scene at Martin’s home, a neighbor approached officers at the edge of the scene and reported they had not spoken to or seen Reliford for several days. Patterson had also suggested to officers they check with Reliford as she was known to keep watch out her window and take photos.
“I grabbed the nearest officer, and we walked around the back of the home,” Spooner testified. “We smelled decomposition. We knew immediately what we were going to find.”
Spooner testified he entered the home and found Reliford on the floor in a front bedroom beside a hospital-type bed.
“She appeared to have been dead for a number of days,” Spooner said.
Spencer paroled
Kellett said Spencer had been released from prison where he had resided after being sentenced to life in prison. He was released to the Jimmy Hale Mission in Birmingham but walked away from the facility after mere weeks. While at the mission, he met someone from Marshall County, prompting him to make his way to Guntersville.
Spencer spent time staying at Room In The Inn, a homeless program facilitated by local churches.
While at Room In The Inn, he was able to secure a job at a chicken plant. He also met a woman and started a relationship. He later landed a job at a body shop and met people related to Reliford while at Room In The Inn.
Kellett said he rented a mobile home, but later lost his job after his vehicle was impounded by police.
Spencer became homeless and transient again. He did odd jobs at Reliford’s home.
“When he (Spencer) decided he needed money for cigarettes or food or whatever was a priority for him at the time, he went to Reliford’s house armed with a hatchet,” Kellett said in opening statements.
“He admitted to police he went into her home and demanded money. When she refused to give him any money, he hit her with the blunt part of the hatchet. She fell to the floor, and he ended up taking $600 to $700 and left.”
Kellett said Spencer pretended to have received mail for Reliford as a way to “con his way into” Martin’s home, later robbing her for money as well.
“He ended up taking $13 and change, a bank card and some food,” Kellett said.
Kellett said a break in the case came quickly, as Martin’s missing vehicle was found later the same day the bodies were discovered.
After police issued a “BOLO” or be on the lookout notice, Spencer was located at the Texaco gas station near the Wyndham Hotel and taken into custody, Kellett said.
By July 16, Spencer admitted to police he killed the trio, why he did it and how.
“What he did, why and how never varied in all the times he retold his story,” Kellett said.
