IDER — The Crossville varsity football team battled to the end against Ider on Saturday night before falling 8-6 in Riley Edwards’ debut as the Lions’ head coach.
The Hornets converted a Crossville turnover and safety for their points at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium in the first meeting between the DeKalb County rivals since 2003, when the Lions were still a Class 3A program. CHS is now in 5A, Region 7.
Penalties plagued both squads and either hampered or stopped drives. Each team also dealt with muscle cramps, because most of the Lions and Hornets started on offense, defense and special teams.
“These kids … they play hard,” Edwards said. “They fight negativity all the time. They play hard.
“We’ve got to clean it up, and that’s part of being an inexperienced team. A lot of those holding penalties were there, and we’ve just got to clean that stuff up.”
The Lions started the game’s first drive at their 41-yard line following a 16-yard kickoff return by Caleb Causey. A 14-yard run by Kaejuan Hatley and Causey’s 8-yard completion to Hatley helped CHS reach the Ider 33 before a 5-yard penalty pushed Edwards’ squad back to the 38.
A bad snap on third-and-six from the 37 got away from Causey, and Ider’s Bryan Bass recovered at the 50 with 9:31 left in the first quarter.
A holding penalty and a 1-yard loss on a rushing play left Ider facing third-and-21 from its 39. Hornets’ quarter Dylan Grant passed to Benjamin Smith for a 20-yard gain, bringing up fourth-and-one from the CHS 41. Grant rushed for 2 yards to convert the fourth-down opportunity.
On the next play, Luke Hannah ripped off a 28-yard gain to the 11. He followed with carries of 2 yards, 8 yards and then 1 yard for a touchdown with 5:09 remaining. The Hornets’ extra point sailed wide right.
Crossville’s ensuing drive saw a penalty for blocking in the back wipe out a gain of more than 25 yards, which erased a first down in Ider territory.
Late in the second quarter, CHS punter Cristian Rodriguez bobbled the snap and Ider’s defense tackled him for a 12-yard loss at the Lions’ 32. The Hornets took over and drove to a first-and-goal at the 9. Crossville’s defense stiffened and forced the Hornets into a 22-yard field-goal attempt, which sailed wide left as time expired in the first half.
Crossville’s defense forced a three-and-out on the initial series of the second half. The Lions’ offense took over after a punt and drove 54 yards in just four plays to tie the game.
Causey converted a third-and-15 with a 19-yard completion to Hatley, giving CHS a first down at the Ider 40. On the next snap, Steven Juan took a handoff around right end, broke a couple of tackles and dashed 40 yards for a touchdown with 5:52 left in the third quarter.
Problems with the snap forced holder Antonio Quintana to run on the conversion attempt, and Ider’s defense stopped him, leaving the game tied 6-6.
The Hornets returned the kickoff into CHS territory, and a personal-foul penalty on the Lions moved the ball to the 26. Ider picked up a first down at the 14 and reached a fourth-and-one at the 5, where Crossville’s defense dropped Grant for a 2-yard loss.
The Lions took over at their 7 and collected a holding penalty and a delay of game penalty. On fourth down from the 10, the punt snap sailed over Rodriguez’s head through the end zone for a safety, putting Ider in front 8-6 with 3:14 to go in the third.
On their next drive, the Lions gained three first downs and reached Ider’s 33 before two penalties, one of them for holding, pushed them back to the 49 and stalled the drive.
With 5:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, Ider took Crossville’s punt at its 10 and launched an 11-play drive that ended when the Lions stopped Hannah at their 24, a yard short of a first on a fourth-down carry.
CHS took over with 1:01 left in the game, but a pair of penalties crippled the drive and forced the Lions to turn it over on downs at their 8 with 14.1 seconds on the clock.
Juan paced the Lions on the ground with seven carries for 62 yards. Causey led the defense with 12 tackles, followed by Miguel Jimenez and Manuel Gaspar with 10 each and Juan with eight.
“These kids … we stayed and these coaches stayed with them, and we tried to establish something this summer,” Edwards said. “We’re just going to keep trying to encourage them and keep trying to teach them how to block out everything on the outside and just keep focusing on getting better.”
