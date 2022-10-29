WALNUT GROVE, Ala. — West End wrapped up regular season play Friday night with a 25-17 win over Glencoe.
After one quarter, the Patriots owned a 7-0 advantage thanks to Kane Lawson’s 80-yard touchdown dash and Evan Stancil’s extra point. The TD came at the 7:20 mark of the quarter.
Eleven seconds into the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets found the scoreboard on Nolan Fairley’s 44-yard run. Gavin Bray’s point-after tied it 7-7.
Stancil’s 32-yard field goal with 4:26 on the clock erased the tie and put the Patriots ahead 10-7. With 1:59 left in the second, Tyler Jones tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Triston Chaney, making it 16-7.
The only scoring in the third quarter came on Bray’s 25-yard field goal that trimmed it to 16-10 with 1:51 remaining.
The Yellow Jackets claimed their first lead of the night on Fairley’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Carter Cook with 11:49 left in the game. Bray’s conversion made it 17-16.
West End responded with a 13-yard touchdown run from Rock Sainsbury with 8:04 to play. The two-point conversion failed, but the Patriots led 22-17.
Stancil gave the Patriots some insurance when he nailed a 32-yard field goal with 3:20 left, extending the lead to 25-17.
West End’s Dakota McKay ended the game with a sack at his 41-yard line.
Jaxon Hamby, a freshman, contributed an interception for the Patriots. He has eight turnovers this season (five interceptions and three fumble recoveries).
Glencoe outgained the Patriots 317-239. Jones finished 6-of-12 passing for 74 yards, and Lawson had six rushes for 83 yards.
Friday night’s matchup was just the 27th meeting between the schools. Glencoe leads the series all-time 15-11-1.
With the win, West End finishes the regular season 5-0 at Patriots Stadium, 7-3 overall.
Next week, the Patriots travel to No. 4 Aliceville for the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs — their first postseason appearance since 2016.
