Tuesday, August 2
• The Marshall County Democratic Club will meet Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Guntersville Public Library, 1240 O’Brig Ave. RSVP by calling 256-558-1927.
Thursday, August 4
• AARP Chapter 36, Marshall County, will meet in the Hammer’s Hall, Local Joe’s restaurant, Albertville, at 10 a.m. Local radio personality and humorist, Beecher Hyde, will be the featured speaker. A lunch buffet of barbecue and sides including drinks will be served for $10.00 per person. Everyone over age 50 is invited.
Saturday, August 6
• Guntersville American Legion Post 8 will host a cerebral palsy charity ride on Aug. 6. Registration is at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at 11. Cost is $15 per rider. Door prizes, auction and a 50/50 drawing will be held among other activities.
Sunday, August 7
Sunday-Tuesday, August 7-9
• There will be Revival Meetings at Fairview UMC 1750 Hustleville Road, Albertville, August 7 - 9. The Sunday night service will begin at 6 p.m. and the Monday and Tuesday services at 7 p.m. Rev. Terry Bentley will be preaching. Please accept our cordial invitation to come and worship with us at these very special services.
Friday, August 12
• The LifeSouth Bloodmobile will be parked at North Broad Street Church of Christ from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for donors to give blood.
Saturday, August 13
• Crestview Church of Christ in Boaz will be having a free clothing give away for people in need from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. All are welcome.
• The annual Whiton School reunion will be held at the old Whiton School in Crossville from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish.
Wednesday, August 24
• Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Albertville is hosting divorce care classes with instructor Debbie Williamson. Class begins at 6:15 p.m. each Wednesday for 13 weeks starting on the 24th. For more information or to register call the church at 256-593-3552 or Mary Williams at 256-738-2455.
Ongoing
• Julia Street UMC hosts a food pantry the third Saturday of each month from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the church, located across the street from the Boaz City Library at 302 Thomas Ave., in Boaz. Participants must bring a valid ID. For more information, call 256-572-4016.
• The Marshall County Adult Respite program serves loved ones living with mild to moderate dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. It meets Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to noon. For more information contact, Lula Dobbs at 256-582-2001.
• Come enjoy fellowship, fun and games with local seniors at the Douglas Senior Center open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 256-840-1440 for more information.
• If you would like to do something nice for hardworking healthcare workers, consider lending them a hand as a hospital volunteer. Openings are available for all ages at Marshall North, Marshall South and Marshall Cancer Care Center. To apply, visit the Marshall Medical Centers website at mmcenters.com. Under the “About” tab, click on “Volunteering” where you can fill out and submit an application. For more information, call 256-571-8010.
