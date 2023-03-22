A Gadsden man faces several burglary-related charges, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Benjamin Lee Hunter, 41, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of burglary tools, third-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal trespass, stated Investigator Shannon Thomas, following an incident March 7.
In a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, investigators stated a next-door neighbor to 1618 Vaughn Road noticed a white truck pull into the driveway at a time of day when no one should have been home. The neighbor noticed a white male get out and walk through the woods. The neighbor shouted at him that he was on private property. The male then ran back into the woods. The neighbor then called 911 and went to check the residence.
As deputies arrived on scene, the neighbor noticed the lock was damaged on the shed and the backdoor at the residence was damaged, however, nothing appeared to be missing at the time.
Deputy Lucas Hallmark and Deputy Rowan arrived on scene and took the Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit through the woods. K-9 “Tedi” and handler deputy Hallmark tracked the suspect to a residence on Silo Road. The suspect was found inside the residence and a flashlight and vise grip pliers were found in his front right pocket by deputies. The pliers had metal shavings on them and matched the damage to the victim’s lock hasp on the shed.
The suspect was identified as Benjamin Hunter and he was wanted on felony warrants. The suspect was taken to investigations for questioning and held for charges.
“This is another great example of neighbors looking out for each other, and when seeing something, saying something,” Horton said.
Hunter was later interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office and admitted to being on the property. He is being held on $68,000 in bonds from the warrants and new charges.
