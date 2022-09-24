Daniel Releford
Boaz
Daniel Releford, 12, of Boaz, died Sept. 18, 2022, at his home.
Services were Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his parents, Chris Smith and Brenda Releford.
Doris Bonds
Albertville
Doris Bonds, 88, of Albertville, died Sept. 18, 2022, at her home.
Services were Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Joey Cannady officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny F. Bonds; daughter, Linda Bonds Reeves (Howard); son, John Randall Bonds (Debbie); four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Doris Mitchell
Albertville
Doris Mitchell, 88, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Albertville Health and Rehab.
Graveside services were Friday, September 23, 2022, at Kilpatrick Cemetery. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her sons, Rex Mitchell (Sarah) and Tim Mitchell (Lena); eight grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and sister, Myron Bright (Buddy).
E.L. Mullinax
Boaz
E. L. Mullinax, 84, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service was Friday, September 23, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Matthew Mullinax, Ethan Whisenant and Mallory Lemons officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife , Joyce Mullinax; children, James Mullinax, Sarah Pendergrass and Brenda (Bryan) Whisenant; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Bankston; and brother, Wayne Mullinax.
Lesa Upton
Albertville
Lesa Upton, 62, of Albertville, died Sept. 22, 2022.
Funeral services were scheduled for today, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Adams Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Johnson officiating. Interment was scheduled to follow at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to services.
Upton is survived by daughter, Emily Todd (Cory); son, Peyton Mooney; parent, Edna Upton; two grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Linda Gail Rucks
Crossville
Linda Gail Rucks, 78, of Crossville, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Her funeral service was Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Union Grove Cemetery in Crossville. Rev. Frank Barkley will officiated the service.
She is survived by her son, Franklin Rucks (Millie); daughter, Deb Patterson (Greg); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry Bowen (Mildred) and Buddy Bowen (Barbara).
Robin Cofield
Albertville
Mrs. Robin Cofield, 61, of Albertville, died on Monday, September 19, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Tony Holcomb and Bro. David Gilbreath officiating. Interment was in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Cofield is survived by her husband, Mark Cofield, of Albertville; sister, Judy Claburn, of Albertville; mother-in-law, Betty Faye Peppers Cofield, of Boaz; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will accept flowers or donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice at 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.