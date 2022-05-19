With a move to a new Region in 3A that many said was the toughest in the state when it was released this past winter, the Geraldine Bulldogs are hoping that utilizing a spring football season will give them a leg up in more ways than one.
Last season, the Bulldogs opted out of a spring season when head coach Michael Davis, then in his first season, was the only coach on staff when spring rolled around. This year, Davis and the Bulldogs return the entire coaching staff and have hit the ground running this spring.
“We looked at our season, and when they reclassified and with the Regions, they came out and we really felt like we wanted a bye week with the schedule,” Davis said. “So, we decided to take advantage of spring rather than take advantage of a fall jamboree to give our guys a little rest there in between our region schedule.”
For Davis, having an established coaching staff has made the transition from Year 1 to Year 2 smoother, particularly as he sees the players taking control of the team and being the ones to hold each other accountable during practices and workouts.
It’s been a whole lot easier, we get to focus, but the kids know what’s expected more so than last year at this time,” Davis noted. “Last year, at this time I was the only coach on staff and we had to cancel spring, and this year we were able to attack the opportunity and have a full spring. Our guys are bought in and know what’s expected. Everything’s going smoother and we can be more efficient with practices because we’re not having to stop because of not doing the right thing. It makes it a whole lot easier on the coaches when you have a player led team, and that’s the direction we’re going, our players are holding each other to a high standard, and they’ve bought into that.”
While having just nine practices and one game is a short stretch, Davis said there are still a number of things that he looks for from the team ahead of Friday night’s spring game at home against DeKalb County rival Collinsville.
“We want to see how physical we can be, and communication,” David explained. “Communication and physicality is what we’re looking for, we’re going to make mistakes in spring, but we want to see our guys be physical, communicate, and play as hard as they can possibly play.”
Even in the short 10 days, Davis noted that because the score doesn’t ultimately matter on Friday night, it’s a good chance for the team to build depth, or put players into roles they might not have been in before to see how they respond. That, along with the chance to put young players who may not have seen much game time last year into the fire to see their growth from year to year, is another advantage of the spring season compared to when roles may be more defined come the fall.
“We want to find the younger guys and see how they developed in the off-season, and put them out there in situations for them to be successful and to create depth,” Davis concluded. “Ultimately, you want to come out of spring injury free, you want to clean up a few things, be a little more fundamentally sound. The score doesn’t really matter, you really just want to play as many guys as possible to see what they can do, give them an opportunity because those younger guys looks at a new season as new life and new opportunity to take advantage of. We’ve come into spring and got a lot of guys reps, and want to see them go to work Friday.”
Following Friday night’s spring game, the Bulldogs will open the 2022 campaign on August 18 at Coosa Christian.
