Marshall County United Way surpassed their fundraising goal in spite of restrictions and challenges caused by COVID-19.
During a luncheon last Tuesday, officials revealed more than $745,730 for the 2021-22 fundraising campaign.
“At the time we announced our goal during the annual Day of Caring, it seemed difficult to achieve,” said Campaign Co-Chairman Steven Knowles of the $745,000 initial goal.
“But we stayed focused. Our Pacesetters raised $218,247, which was 29% of our goal. That was very impressive.”
Co-Chairman Cade Smith said the local community really stepped up to help make the fundraiser a success.
“We looked forward and put our faith in the United Way and its work,” Smith said. “2021 was a year of challenges and heartbreak. But the United Way was there every step of the way. Our community is strong and people really stepped up to make a difference.”
Funds raised during the annual campaign go to supporting numerous partner agencies, including Marshall County Home Place; Marshall County Homeless Ministries; Meals on Wheels; Shepherd’s Cove Hospice; American Red Cross; 2-1-1 First Call for Help; CASA of Marshall County; Child Development Centers; Domestic Violence Crisis Services; Marshall County ARC; among many others.
Statistically, one in three Marshall County residents is touched by a United Way agency during their lifetime, according to United Way officials.
New this year was the implementation of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. In 2021, a total of $22,521 was awarded to six programs in Marshall County through Phase 38 of the program. EFSP funds are used to provide food, shelter, rent/mortgage assistance and utilities.
Live United Awards
Also during Tuesday’s luncheon, three Live United Awards were presented to people who “gave, advocated and volunteered” for the United Way in outstanding ways.
Winners were:
• Pat Potts who spent 10 years as a resource specialist at the United Way. She retired in 2021.
“For her, this job was more than a career, it was a calling,” said Janna Bonds, United Way Board President.
Potts said when she took the job, she “had no idea was 2-1-1 really was, but I knew it was right up my alley.”
“I loved every minute of it and am proud of have had 10 years to spend working with the United Way,” Potts said.
• Rhonda Osborne, former CEO of Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
“We know and appreciate that she’s given, volunteered and advocated to the progress of our county,” Bonds said. “Her United Way story isn’t just about Shepherd’s Cove. It is about how many agencies have touched her and her family over the years.”
Osborne accepted the award and said she was “blessed to serve a career of a lifetime.”
“There have been more than 14,000 people served by Shepherd’s Cove,” she said. “But when you put two, four or 10 people in each family, we have been blessed to serve them all.”
• Ed O’Neal, who was supposed to have received the award in 2021, but the pandemic prevented the United Way from hosting an event.
“His list in involvement is long, and I’m not sure there is anything he has not done,” Bonds said. “If you were at a United Way event, you saw him. This is the first time in a number of years he has not been involved in the set up or preparation of an event.”
O’Neal said he decided to become active with United Way many years ago simply because someone asked him to.
“I was given a chance to not only join the United Way, but to also understand what all the partner agencies gave to our area,” O’Neal said. “The things that stand out to me are the people and the moments. From tornado recovery efforts, to the United Way Kick Off breakfast on 9-11 when the world changed forever, to the pandemic … the United Way is there with volunteers day in and day out.
“You are the reason the organization exists and the agencies exist.”
How to be involved
If you would like to help the United Way, consider giving through a donation, running a workplace campaign, sponsor a Day of Caring event or by making a corporate gift.
Advocate for United Way by becoming a loaned executive, be part of the Campaign Cabinet, share your United Way story with others or spread the word through social media.
Volunteer your time on behalf of United Way by participating in the Day of Caring, hosting a fund raiser for United Way, volunteer time and talents and sign up to help at a United Way event.
For more information about the United Way, call 256-582-4700 or log onto www,unitedwaymarshall.org.
