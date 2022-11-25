SYLVANIA, Ala. — Sylvania pulled away in the fourth quarter to turn back the Boaz Lady Pirates 63-51 on Monday in the Sylvania Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Rams led 18-14 and 38-29 at the first-half breaks. Six points by Jazzy Roberts and five points by Lillac Stanton helped Boaz cut it to 49-45 at the final break.
Sylvania outscored the Lady Pirates 16-6 in the fourth period behind nine points from Ambriel Stopyak.
Stanton’s 11 points paced a trio of double-figure scorers for Boaz. Amylia Langley and Osalyn Minor both contributed 10.
Barbara Jackson and Roberts scored six each, Alexus Ashley four, Harley Wyatt three and Maggie Patterson one for Boaz.
The Rams put four players in double figures. Lilley Frost netted 17, Anna Murdock 13 and Kirby Wisner and Stopyak both 12.
