BOAZ — With three games remaining in the regular season, the Snead State men’s basketball team has officially clinched a spot in the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Championship Tournament.
“Very proud of our team for all the work they’ve put in,” said Snead State head coach Jeremiah Patterson.
“Our league, from top to bottom, has been the toughest it’s been since I started as the head coach in the 2016-2017 season. To come into the season with only two returners and be 19-8 overall and 12-7 in this tough conference is a testament to the hard work and buy-in that these guys have put in.”
Now a lock for the tournament, Snead State shifts its focus to winning in order to maintain a high seed.
The Parsons (19-8, 12-7) are currently No. 2 in the ACCC-North Division.
Southern Union State (18-8, 15-3) leads the division; Wallace State-Hanceville (19-8, 12-7) and Shelton State (11-13, 11-8) are third and fourth, respectively. Only the division’s top four teams qualify for the tournament.
In the ACCC-South, Coastal Alabama-North (21-6, 16-3) currently sits atop the standings, followed by Coastal Alabama-South (18-8, 14-5), Chattahoochee Valley (20-7, 13-6) and Marion Military Institute (15-10, 10-8).
Snead State was scheduled to play conference division rival Gadsden State (6-19, 2-17) on Monday, Feb. 20, on the road at 7:30 p.m. before taking on Calhoun for the team’s final home game Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
The Parsons close out the regular season with a trip to Southern Union State on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The ACCC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments are scheduled to be played March 7-10 at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville.
Snead State men’s basketball previously won the ACCC Tournament in 2018. It was the Parsons’ first crown since 1990.
