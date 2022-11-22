GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Whole Backstage Community Theatre will present, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” with performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday on Dec. 1, 2, 3 at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. This family-friendly production will kindle the holiday spirit with laughter, sentiment, and cheer for an audience of all ages.
Directed by April Russell, with Assistant Director Megan Mitchell, this adaptation of Barbara Robinson’s best-selling children’s novel ranks on an international favorites list since its first publication 50 years ago. In this beloved tale, a family with incorrigible children discover the Christmas story for the first time, and then help everyone else rediscover its true meaning.
“This is the perfect play for the entire family to see together, the kind of show that children will talk about for a long time. The lesson is universal and so memorable, yet it is surprisingly portrayed through an outrageous series of events, resulting in a heartwarming message for everyone,” Russell said.
General Admission tickets are currently on sale, and may be purchased at any time for the performances Dec. 1-4, with: $12 for Student ticket, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256-582-7469, or visit the office at during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or view the website: www.wholebackstage.com; or the WBS on Facebook. This fundraiser production is not part of the Patron Membership package.
