For the first few years after we got married, my husband and I (and later, our kiddo Sophie) lived in Boaz.
We paid a visit early on to the Boaz Public Library. Bill needed to get a library card, and dear Mrs. Floyd who worked there at the time suggested that I update the information on mine. She went digging for the old paper card and found it. I vaguely remember having gotten it, signing my name for myself there, as I would on a multitude of cards nestled in the back of books throughout my childhood and teens.
I’d printed my name – a clear sign that I got the card before I could write in cursive.
I do remember trips to the library well. During the school year, we’d typically go on Thursday afternoons, when my mom went to the beauty shop downtown. We were allowed to get a snack downtown, and to go to the library.
My sister Pam and I were normally kept on a short leash, probably with good reason. I remember once we’d gotten snacks, then went back to mother’s brown car with the white top, got in and panicked. None of our school books were in the car, and we thought we’d been burglarized.
It took us a minute to realize we were in the wrong car – even though this brown and white model was two-door rather than mother’s massive four-door. Why that didn’t occur to us as we pushed up the seat to climb into the back seat, I’ll never know.
The library was our lifesaver in the summer. We lived far enough in the sticks that we didn’t see much of our friends when school was out.
But the library was our friend, one that never disappointed. We’d walk away with a stack of books to occupy our time during the slow sweltering summer days. I remember reading Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys books by the dozens in the early years, before graduating to other stuff.
I started reading Stephen King books not long after he started writing them, and I devoured a multitude of mysteries and scary stories over the years.
Libraries continue to be favorite places. Members of my family have cards at several, and typically have to do a careful sorting to get books back to their proper home when we’re done with them.
I still miss the cards in the back of the books, where you would add your name to the list of others who’ve checked out that book before you – a kind of book club that never met. That’s something people might not want to share now, when privacy is harder to find and more prized.
I’ve only recently made my way back to the Boaz library. Its new location is something to see, and as in most modern-day libraries, there’s much more to see there than books, and much more to do than read.
Libraries are bustling with activities to entertain and to inform youngsters, and to bring in adults also for the companionship of others, and the company of good books.
There are computers to use and classes to attend.
You can check out books digitally -- a benefit, I’m told because there’s no chance the book you want will be checked out when you go looking for it.
But don’t discount the thrill of the hunt – of stalking through the stacks, pulling book after book, looking for a treasure, a book that can transport you for hours, or teach you something.
Times change as libraries have. There are lots of things competing for time.
The idea of spending a day with a good book, that would be a rare luxury, well worth a trip to town.
Donna Thornton is managing editor of The Reporter. She can be reached at donna.thornton@sandmountainreporter.com.
