In the history of the athletic rivalry between Sardis and Boaz, there’s never been a bigger matchup than the epic showdown between the Pirates (24-12) and Lions (28-6) in the Class 5A state baseball playoff semifinals scheduled for Friday, May 12 at the Lions’ den.
Friday’s doubleheader takes place at 5 and 7:30 p.m., with an if-necessary contest slated for Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m.
The series winner is the North bracket qualifier and is guaranteed to bring home a trophy from the Class 5A state championship series. Neither team has ever played for an AHSAA baseball crown.
The Sardis-Boaz winner meets the Holtville-Demopolis/St. Paul’s Episcopal winner in the finals May 18-19. The first game is set for Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
Game two is Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Both the Pirates and Lions are in the semifinals for the second time in the history of their programs. Nickey Dixon coached Boaz to the Class 4A fourth round in 2007, where it lost to Oneonta. Ken Jones coached Sardis to the 3A fourth round in 1986, where it lost to West Limestone.
“I think the key to winning the series comes down to what we talk about all year,” Boaz head coach Adam Keenum said.
“We have to pound the zone on the mound and not give up freebies, make the routine plays and hit with two outs. Once you get to this point in the season, the team that makes the least amount of mistakes normally wins the game.
“Coach [Kevin] Vinson does a great job with Sardis, and he will have them prepared.”
The Lions swept the regular-season series, beating Boaz 7-6 and 9-2 to claim the Area 13 championship.
“Those games back at the middle of April, they don’t mean anything for what happens this week,” Vinson said. “We’ve got to go out and prepare just like we have every week of the playoffs and try to treat it like it’s just any other game, and if we do that and we play to the best of our abilities, then we’ll have a shot.
“If not, we’re going to be in big-time trouble, because they’ve got a great team. I just hope that we play clean and do everything we need to do to come out on top this week.”
Sardis fans started placing lawn chairs at the Lions’ den Monday to reserve their spots for what undoubtedly will be the largest crowd to ever watch games at the field in school history.
“It goes to show you the quality baseball players we have within this area to have both schools four miles apart playing in the 5A semifinals,” Keenum said.
“There’s no doubt this will be the biggest series either one of us have ever played in. Our regular season series are always intense, and we know this one will be even greater with a chance to play for a state championship on the line.
“The atmosphere is going to be electric. It will be one of the biggest and best atmospheres any of our kids have ever played in. It doesn’t get any bigger than this.”
Boaz defeated Arab in three games at Pirate Park last weekend to reach the semifinals, while Sardis knocked off two-time defending state champion Russellville at the Lions’ den.
“I knew the atmosphere would be great last week and it was,” Vinson said. “I told our kids last week, when you go out there for warmups, when you go out there for the national anthem, take it in. These types of things don’t happen every day so go out and enjoy it, but once the first pitch is thrown, everybody settle in and let’s play baseball.
“I’ll have the same message for them this week. It’s a pretty special deal to have two schools in the same zip code competing for a chance to go to the state championship series.
“We know the kind of history Boaz has and we don’t take that lightly. We’ve done everything we can around here to try and get respect on our name as well, and so we’re going into this series with the same mentality that we go into every series, and that’s to come out and do the best we possibly can to represent our school and our community to the best of our abilities. That’s the plan again this week.”
