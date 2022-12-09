ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The wait is over. Movie times are scheduled. Tickets are on sale. Popcorn is popped and the Lucas Cinemas is open for business in Albertville.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday night at the cinema located on U.S. 431 across the street from Hospice Thrift Shoppe.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said owner Jim Lucas.
“This is one of the best theaters you will ever watch a movie in.”
With a long list of amenities including electric heated and reclining seats, laser projection systems, Dolby sound, and an extensive snack bar with beer on tap from Main Channel Brewery. The main entrance of the cinema includes a game room. The theater has 10 auditoriums and will be able to seat roughly 900 people. The largest theater will have a 60-foot screen and seat about 190 people.
On hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony was Roy Drinkard, president of development. Drinkard is 102 years old, the oldest living Marine veteran of Cullman County, and longtime retail developer.
“I’m pleased to tell you we don’t go anywhere to develop property where the government is unfriendly,” Drinkard said.
“I thank everyone involved for that – from the mayor and council to the Chamber of Commerce and everyone involved.
“This is what we have to give you back.”
Mayor Tracy Honea praised Drinkard for the completed project.
“It’s been a long process,” he said. “We have complete respect for the team. This is an awesome facility.”
Lucas said while he has been part of more than 100 openings in his 42-year career, the Albertville complex turned out impressively.
“There is no other theater like this one in the state,” he said. “It is a beautiful cinema. The audience has been our focal point.
“The Epic Theater has laser 4K projection and a 60-foot screen. There are heated reclining seats in every auditorium. You don’t see that in other theaters.”
Albertville City Councilman Charles Bailey may have summed up the evening perfectly.
“I love the smell of popcorn in Albertville,” he said. “It’s been a long wait but definitely worth it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.