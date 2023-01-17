Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter (R - Rainsville) announced on Friday that State Rep. Wes Kitchens (R - Arab) and State Rep. Brock Colvin (R - Albertville) have each been appointed to influential standing committees within the Alabama House.
Kitchens will serve on the powerful House Rules Committee, which sets the daily legislative agenda and determines the bills that will be will brought up for consideration by the full body, and the Ways and Means General Fund Committee, a panel that annually allocates roughly $2 billion in funding to non-education state agencies.
The sophomore lawmaker will also hold seats on the House Health Committee and the House Transportation, Utilities, and Infrastructure Committee. Additionally, Kitchens was recently elected the vice chair of the 77-member House Republican Caucus, which holds a legislative supermajority in the chamber.
“Marshall County is in a great position with the announcement of our committee assignments.
“Having both representatives in the county serve on the budget committees is a wonderful opportunity for our area,” Kitchens said. “Both Brock and I appreciate the trust, faith, and confidence that Speaker Ledbetter has placed in us with such prime committee assignments.”
Colvin, who has a background in finance, was awarded a coveted seat on the House Ways and Means Education Committee, which is tasked with appropriating more than $8 billion each year to Alabama’s K-12 public schools, community colleges, and four-year universities.
He was also appointed to serve on the House Insurance Committee and the House Commerce and Small Business Committee.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve on the Ways and Means Education, Commerce and Small Business, and Insurance committees and will be a strong voice and tireless advocate for District 26 on each of them,” Colvin said. “I look forward to helping find solutions to the problems that face Alabama when the regular legislative session begins in March.”
