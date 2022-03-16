JACKSONVILLE — No. 15 seed Jacksonville State will host a watch party for its NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first round game against the No. 2 seed Auburn Tigers on Friday at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
For Gamecock fans not making the trip to Greenville, South Carolina, JSU invites you to cheer on the team from the “Home of the Gamecocks.”
With live video of the marquee matchup featured on both arena videoboards, fans can share in the excitement just as they would for any home game.
JSU will open the coliseum at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, with the game set to tip off at 11:40. The event is free and open to the public, and concessions will be available.
The JSU-Auburn game airs on TruTV (channel 246 Direct/242 Dish) and will be covered by the CBS crew of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.
In addition to the watch party at Pete Mathews Coliseum, there will be several watch parties being hosted by JSU alumni chapters across the Southeast. Be sure to check the JSU Alumni Association’s Facebook page for updated locations as they become finalized throughout the week.
It was the second-highest tournament seed for the Tigers (27-5), who won the SEC regular-season title outright for the first time since 1999. They were previously seeded a program-best No. 1 in 1999.
Auburn received an at-large bid, its 11th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance next to 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2018 and 2019.
The Tigers are 17-10 (.630) all-time in NCAA Tournament games, including 5-2 under head coach Bruce Pearl.
AU is 13-0 all-time against JSU, having last met in 2013 (78-54 win). Auburn went 7-3 this season against NCAA Tournament teams including UConn, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, Loyola Chicago, Yale and Murray State.
JSU is making its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The ASUN Conference regular season champions punched their ticket to the Big Dance when postseason-ineligible Bellarmine won the league’s tournament championship. The ASUN’s automatic qualifier reverted back to JSU, the outright regular season champion at 13-3, who finished 3-0 against second and third-place teams, Liberty and Bellarmine.
Friday’s matchup rekindles an old Division II coaching battle between JSU’s Ray Harper (Kentucky Wesleyan) and Auburn’s Pearl (Southern Indiana) between 1996 and 2001.
