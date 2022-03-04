The Albertville Aggies got revenge for a 13-12 loss on Tuesday, jumping out to a big lead to get the rematch by a 10-1 final.
Albertville opened the scoring on a passed ball and an error in the first on the way to a quick 2-0 lead, then tallied four times in the second, once on wild pitch, on another error, a walk from Tristan Golden, and a single from Landon Peppers.
Three more runs in the bottom of the third removed any doubts about the outcome.
Alex Johnson led the Aggies with a pair of hits in the win, while Conner Lowery drove in two and came around to score twice. As a team, the Aggies drew six walks, led by Golden’s pair.
The nine runs in the first three innings proved plenty for Johnson on the bump, who dominated the Wildcats to the tune of five hits and one earned run over six innings of work, striking out nine and issuing just one walk.
Duncan Morris had the lone RBI for the Wildcats in defeat.
Boaz 10, Arab 5
Kylan Hornbuckle was bad news for opposing pitchers on Friday, driving in five on two hits to lead Boaz Arab, 10-5 on Thursday. Hornbuckle drove in runs on a grand slam in the third and a home run in the sixth.
Boaz earned the victory despite allowing Arab to score three runs in the fifth inning.
Tyler Pierce took the win for Boaz going four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out six. Cade Whorton threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Boaz collected seven hits, Tyler Whaley and Hornbuckle each had multiple hits for Boaz.
Sardis into Etowah County finals
The Sardis Lions will play for the Etowah County title tonight, getting a pair of wins in different ways Thursday to reach the title game.
The Lions opened with a 5-3 nailbiter over Hokes Bluff, the crushed Gaston by a 22-1 final.
The Lions scored all five of their runs against Hokes Bluff in the first two innings, with Brody Samples leading the charge. Samples finished 2 for 2 with a home run, driving in four in the win, while Landon Carroll collected the other RBI. Trey Thornton and Case Martin each had two hits, while Ty Glass collected a double.
Andrew Felter got the win on the hill, going 4.1 innings, scattering three hits, and fanning three before giving way to Glass who pitched 2.2 hitless, walkless innings in relief.
Against Gaston, the Lions jumped out to a 9-0 lead after three on the back of a seven-run second, then put the game away with 13 in the top of the fifth. The Lions pounded out 17 hits in the win while Gaston made seven errors.
Carson Gillilan was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and runs scored to lead the way, while Russ Wiggs and Luke Martin each were 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Levi Martin drove in two, while Trey Thornton collected two hits and an RBI.
Evan Brown was the winning pitcher, going all five innings, fanning five, and allowing just one run and one hit.
St. Clair County 12, Crossville 1
Host St. Clair County posted seven runs in the first two innings on the way to a 12-1 five-inning victory over Crossville on Thursday.
The hosts posted five in the first, two in the second, then five more over the fourth and fifth innings.
Dekota Causey had the lone hit for Crossville, while Caleb Causey drew two walks and drove in the only run for the Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.