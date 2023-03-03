Jack Fricks is a proud, lifelong resident and business owner in Albertville, and the city showed its thanks Thursday night by naming him Citizen of the Year.
Fricks, founder and owner of B&G Supply Co., received the honor during the 68th annual Albertville Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Banquet held at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
“This is quite an honor and a surprise,” Fricks said.
“This community and my business has been my life. When you surround yourself with good people, you can’t help but succeed.
“This community is growing … for other businesses in the city, do all you can to give back.
“And to all those here tonight nominated and who have won, they recognize what is available in the city. Celebrate them.
“Thank you for being here tonight and for being a part of Albertville.”
Fricks began his career right after graduating from Albertville High School by going to work for a cotton company driving trucks.
He fell in love with driving and saved his money to buy his first truck in 1958.
Later, he and his wife, Bonnie, started B&G Supply, Jack Mitchell joined the company as partner and the men have been friends and partners for more than 40 years before Mitchell’s death a few years ago.
Fricks’ business began by hauling poultry items and equipment and backhauling groceries in his semi-tractor trailers.
Today, his company features 52 trucks with more than 150 trailers and 80 to 85 employees.
Each year, his drivers cover more than 6 million highway miles delivering groceries.
Fricks has been a longtime member of the Alabama Truckers Association, holding the office of chairman.
He has been active in the city of Albertville, serving on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He is active serving Hospice of Marshall County, Blessings in a Backpack and many more charities.
“Not only has Jack made a life in Albertville,” said Quinton Williams. “More than that, he’s made a difference.
“He’s invested his time and resources in making our city a better place.
“He was continuously involved with his business, his church and the city.
“He can still be found in his office at B&G every day.
“Hi life has been such a success. To quote one of my favorite motivational speakers, Mr. Rodgers, there are three ways to ultimate success.
The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.
“His kindness has shaped the community and we are all better for it.”
