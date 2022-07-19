After posting a 2-2 record in pool play, the Douglas Middle School football team soared through tournament play to win the championship of the Gadsden Middle School 7-on-7 Tournament at Titans Stadium on July 14.
The Eagles opened pool play with a 28-8 triumph over Gadsden City White. Lincoln defeated the Eagles 20-9 in game two and they fell to Piedmont 13-11 in game three. Douglas finished up pool play by beating Cedar Bluff 28-0.
Douglas Middle opened tournament play by outscoring Cherokee County 37-31 in triple overtime. The Eagles defeated Piedmont 22-4 in the semifinals and then knocked off Lincoln 24-11 in the finals.
Rainbow Middle, Gadsden City Cardinal and Boaz Middle were the other teams that competed in the event.
“I have a great group of very talented young individuals,” Douglas Middle head coach Jason Whitis said. “Although it is junior high and only seventh- and eighth-graders, we are very young. Krish Patel is the only skill position player returning from last year’s team.
“This group plays with a tremendous amount of grit and effort. I am extremely proud of the way our cornerbacks, Maddox Duvall and Judson Murray, played. Treiy Crenshaw, outside linebacker and wide receiver, made play after play on both sides of the ball.
“In the third OT against Cherokee County, Judson Murray made a third-down interception at the goal line to give our team possession and a chance to win. On the second play of the third overtime, Baker Lyles threw the game-winning touchdown to Treiy Crenshaw to advance to the second round.
“In the second round, our defense held Piedmont out of the end zone. Maddox Duvall and Judson Murray stepped up huge for our team on the defensive end. Late in the championship game, we had possession of the ball and led Lincoln 18-9. On a crucial fourth down, quarterback Baker Lyles connected with Jackson Simmons for a 30-yard touchdown to seal the game and the championship.
“I am greatly impressed with the play of quarterback Baker Lyles and the plays he made the entire tournament.
“I am extremely proud of their achievement. This is a great group of kids, and I am excited to be coaching them this upcoming season.”
