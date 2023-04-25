ALBERTVILLE – After many months of preparation, all six Albertville schools are now live with the latest Audio Enhancement technology. Not only can students hear better with the technology, but it’s also a tool designed to keep teachers and students safe in the classrooms.
ACS Technology and STEM Instructional Coach Spring Charles updated the board on the new features at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
Audio Enhancement seeks to maximize learning for every student. It helps students better hear what their teachers are saying while reducing vocal strain for teachers. Teachers wear the Audio Enhancement device around their necks, which allows them to move more freely around their classrooms while still being heard by students. The system also included a ball with a microphone for elementary teachers. Students can toss the ball when answering questions or during other class participation activities.
SAFE, which stands for Signal Alert For Education, is an alert and notification system that connects Albertville teachers and administrators to first responders for quick response and communication. The SAFE system is integrated into the microphone teachers wear around their neck and provides them the ability to send alerts instantly from anywhere in the school.
“These new microphones are amazing. I use it constantly, every day. It can get loud in a first-grade classroom.
“This technology helps my voice get louder, so I don’t have to raise my voice,” said Albertville Primary School first grade teacher Abby Jones. “Also, the safety feature…knowing that I can just press two butons, and it notifies someone there’s an emergency is a great thing to have in our classroom. My kids love it.”
Albertville Intermediate School was also recognized at Tuesday night’s board meeting as the April School
Spotlight. Principal Dr. Robert Sims showed the board a video about the great things going on at AIS. Dr. Sims recognized AIS Assistant Principals Haley Bearden and Kristy Robinson for attending the meeting.
“We appreciate you, your team, and your teachers for all that you do,” ACS Superintendent Dr. Boyd English told Sims. “We are proud of all you have done at AIS and proud of the transition you are making now.”
Sims is transferring into a new role as principal of the English Language programs and alternative education platforms for students across multiple grade levels.
In a special called board meeting on April 21, Todd Watkins was named the new assistant superintendent of
Albertville City Schools. Watkins currently serves as the Executive Director of Student Services for Albertville.
With this new position, the Executive Director of Student Services position will be vacated and not filled. Watkins will keep that role with added duties of the Assistant Superintendent.
“Todd has been with us since 2021. We have complete confidence in him and what he can do for our system in this new role,” said English.
Also at the meeting, Steven Hudgins was named the new principal at Albertville Intermediate School. Hudgins is currently the assistant principal at AKPK.
“Steven is no stranger to Albertville. We are very proud to have him as our new principal at Albertville Intermediate School,” said English. “We are proud of him and his foresight. He’s creative and an innovative thinker. He brings a great perspective and lots of ideas.”
At the regular monthly board meeting on April 18, the board:
• Approved the meeting minutes from March 14, 29, and April 13.
• Approved the updated fundraising revenue for April.
• Approved the listing of inventory to be recycled and deleted.
• Approved the job descriptions for payroll manager and work-based learning instructor.
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/Resignations
1. Amanda Taylor, resigning as system-wide aide, effective May 31, 2023.
2. Cynthia Clark, retiring as a 12-month secretary at AES, effective June 30, 2023.
3. Misty Thomas, retiring as physical education teacher at AHS, effective June 1, 2023.
4. Randa Allen, resigning as CNP worker at AES, effective April 18, 2023.
5. Shelby Boozer, resigning as 9-month secretary/receptionist at AIS, effective June 1, 2023.
6. Chad Whittington, retiring as ISS teacher at APS/AES, effective June 1, 2023.
7. Deborah Aldridge, retiring as elementary teacher at AKPK, effective June 1, 2023.
8. James Patterson, retiring as teacher at AMS, effective May 31, 2023.
B. Supplement Resignations
1. Erin Lang, resigning from the leadership team at AES, effective April 12, 2023.
2. Jacob Davis, resigning as a football assistant, effective April 13, 2023.
3. Daylah Morgan, resigning as the eighth-grade girls basketball head coach at AMS,
effective April 14, 2023.
4. Brittanee Johnson, resigning as head cheer coach at AMS, effective May 31, 2023.
5. Jonathan Ty Cole, resigning as the seventh-grade girls basketball head coach at AMS, effective April 14, 2023.
C. Transfers
1. Courtney Gregory, transferring as the 12-month bookkeeper at AMS to a new position of 12-month bookkeeper at AHS, effective April 19, 2023.
D. Employments
1. Bryant Nelson, replacing Jeffrey Simmons, as a social science teacher at AHS, effective Aug. 1, 2023, and pending certification.
2. Makenzi Golden, replacing Kristy Kirby, as a special education teacher at AHS, effective Aug. 1, 2023, and pending certification.
3. Billy Dunn, replacing Heather English, as the broadcast journalism teacher at AHS, effective Aug. 1, 2023, and pending certification.
E. Other
1. Justin Murphy, to assist the baseball program at AHS and AMS with baseball tryouts and summer play dates, to be paid $2,000 from the baseball boosters, effective April 19, 2023, through June 30, 2023.
F. Independent Contracts
1. Noelle Stovall to provide services as danceline judge, to be paid and not to exceed $100 by AHS band funds, effective April 19, 2023, through May 7, 2023.
2. Peytan Dill to provide services as danceline judge, to be paid and not to exceed $100 by AHS band funds, effective April 19, 2023, through May 7, 2023.
3. Mary Bates to provide services as colorguard judge, to be paid and not to exceed $100 by AHS band funds, effective April 19, 2023, through May 7, 2023.
4. Alex Stephenson, to provide services as colorguard judge, to be paid and not to exceed $100 by AHS band funds, effective April 19, 2023, through May 7, 2023.
5. Steve Reagan, to provide services as colorguard judge, to be paid and not to exceed $100 by AHS band funds, effective April 19, 2023, through May 7, 2023.
6. Ken Karcher, to provide services as offensive coordinator for football at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $5,587.96 by the ACS BOE, effective April 19, 2023, through June 30, 2023.
7. Ken Karcher, to provide services as offensive coordinator for football at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $13,412.04 by the ACS BOE, effective July 11, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023.
8. Shaun Mecham from DBA Mecham Music and Promotions, to provide services as a DJ for a luau-themed dance at AIS, to be paid and not to exceed $500 by AIS, effective May 5, 2023.
9. Patrick Dailey, to provide services for instrument testing with beginner band students at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $200 by AHS band funds, effective April 19, 2023, through April 20, 2023.
10. Lori Hart, to provide services for instrument testing with beginner band students at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $200 by AHS band funds, effective April 19, 2023, through April 20, 2023.
11. Jennifer Garthwaite, to provide services for instrument testing with beginner band students at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $200 by AHS band funds, effective April 19, 2023, through April 20, 2023.
12. Clifford Tallent, to provide services for instrument testing with beginner band students at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $200 by AHS band funds, effective April 19, 2023, through April 20, 2023.
13. Mary Bates, to provide services for instrument testing with beginner band students at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $200 by AHS band funds, effective April 19, 2023, through April 20, 2023.
14. Jesse Tiner, to provide services for instrument testing with beginner band students at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $200 by AHS band funds, effective April 19, 2023, through April 20, 2023.
• Approved the financials and reconciliations for March. In February, the district’s revenue totaled $10,195,121.55 and expenditures totaled $10,809,715.80.
• Approved the April fundraising requests at AMS and AHS.
• Approved an out-of-state field trip for the AHS ProStart Culinary Team to travel to Washington, D.C., April 29, 2023 – May 6, 2023, to compete in the National ProStart Student Invitational.
• English updated the board on the Spring Camps that were going on March 13-17. He also let the board know construction projects were all on track.
• Received an update about spring camps from Executive Director of Instructional Services Beth Rigsby. A video was presented showing teachers and students at the spring camps, which were held the first week of spring break. English thanked Rigsby and recognized the principals and instructional coaches for their hard work that led to a successful spring camp.
• Approved an agreement with the Marshall Technical School for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Approved the low bid of $465,109.21 submitted by United School Supplies for the 2023-2024 student supply packs.
• Approved the formation of the Albertville Aggies Cheerleader Booster Club.
• Approved the grand application process to request funding for the seven first-class Pre-K classrooms administered by the Office of School Readiness (OSR) and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. These grants are for the 2023-2024 school year. The total cost for each classroom is $116,610.00. Of that, $93,288.00 and is provided by OSR with the rest coming from ACS.
• Approved the 2023-2024 holiday calendar.
• Heard a legislative update from Dr. English.
During the special called board meeting on April 21, the board:
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/Resignations
1. Ginger Quebrado, resigning as library aide, effective June 1, 2023.
B. Transfers
1. Jerry Todd Watkins, transferring from the Executive Director of Career Tech and Student Services position at the Central Office to the new Assistant Superintendent position at the Central Office, effective July 1, 2023. According to Dr. English, with this new position, the Executive Director of Student Services position would be vacated and not filled. Mr. Watkins will keep that role with added duties of the Assistant Superintendent.
C. Principal Contract
1. Steven Hudgins, transferring from 10-month assistant principal at AKPK to Probationary Principal at AIS, effective July 1, 2023, through June 20, 2024.
D. Other
1. Steven Hudgins, to receive an additional 11 days at his currently daily rate of $235.40 for transitioning as AIS Principal, effective June 12, 2023, through June 20, 2023.
• Approved the resolution authorizing the board president and superintendent to sign the amendment to the funding agreement with the City of Albertville.
• Approved the date change for Juneteenth on the 2023-2024 holiday calendar from Monday, June 24, to Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.