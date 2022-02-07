Nelly, the multi-platinum, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and four-time AMA Award-winning entertainer, will perform at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater on May 20.
Also performing is Chingy, Baby Bash and DJ Skribble to bring a truly electric night of music to the Sand Mountain region.
Tickets will go on sale at https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/ Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.
Nelly is one of the all-time best-selling rap artists in American music history, with over 20 million albums sold in the United States.
Nelly will perform many of his award-winning blockbuster hits, including: “Hot in Herre,” “E.I.,” and “#1,” among many others. A trailblazer in the entertainment industry, Nelly has released a Country, Rap, R&B, and most recently, a rock-leaning album.
The music icon is one of the few artists that has transcended over genres and generations as well! The event, branded as Tacos and Tequila, has more fun in store for crowds than just the best of Hip Hop music, ensuring an experience that fans won’t soon forget at Sand Mountain Amphitheater.
About Nelly:
Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor Nelly, has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals larger-than-life personality. His collaboration with Florida Georgia Line received Diamond status, and he is only one of seven rappers to reach this honor.
Nelly embarked on his music career with Midwest hip hop group St. Lunatics in 1993 and signed to Universal Records in 1999. Nelly entered the spotlight with the release of Country Grammar in 2000, spending seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and spawning the massive hits "Ride Wit Me," "Country Grammar," and "E.I." The album landed Nelly four Grammy Award nominations and sold over nine million copies worldwide. Country Grammar is Nelly's best-selling album selling over 8.4 million copies in the United States.
In 2002, Nelly's second album, Nellyville, was released, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 Music Albums; its lead single "Hot in Herre" was a number-one hit. Other singles included "Dilemma," which sold over 7.6 million records worldwide, "Work It," "Pimp Juice," and "#1." This highly successful album was certified 6X multi-platinum on June 27, 2003.
About Chingy:
In 2003, Chingy released his debut single, "Right Thurr," which put him on the musical map as a good-time rapper specializing in catchy, club-friendly beats and simplistic lyrics delivered in a sing-song, nursery rhyme style.
Chingy's 2003 debut album, Jackpot, sold two million copies, thanks to the boost from "Right Thurr." A second album, Powerballin', was released in 2004 to mixed reviews, and his 2006 release Hoodstar spawned the hit singles "Pullin' Me Back.” In 2018, he made his official debut as a record producer with his single "Sparks Fly," which debuted on July 4, 2018.
About Baby Bash (Formerly Baby Beesh):
Baby Bash is an exciting rapper/singer with multiple songs to his credit that have made their way onto the Billboard charts - included is his top single "Suga Suga," which peaked at #7 on the Billboard Top 100!
He has collaborated with numerous other artists during his career, including West Coast rappers B-Legit, C-Bo, Coolio, E-40 and Mac Dre, R&B singers like Akon, Avant, Natalie, Bohemia, Mario, and Nate Dogg and other Latino rappers such as Fat Joe, Nino B, Doll-E Girl, South Park Mexican, Frost, and Pitbull. He continues to write lyrics for singers such as Paula DeAnda, Jennifer Hudson, and Frankie J.
