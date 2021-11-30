The University of Alabama-Huntsville men’s basketball team has caught fire of late, and it’s thanks in part to the strong play of a trio of Sand Mountain basketball standouts.
After an 0-2 start, the Chargers have rattled off seven-straight wins, including a 97-46 drubbing of Milligan on Monday night in Huntsville.
In that win, former Guntersville standout CJ Williamson, who transferred to UAH for his senior season after an All-American season at Faulker, led the Chargers with a game-high 17 points in just 15 minutes of action, going 8 of 9 from the floor while pulling in six rebounds.
Albertville’s Dane Harding was also a key contributor in that win, netting nine points and grabbing a game-high seven rebounds in the win, while his brother, Dillon, chipped in two points and two rebounds.
For the season, Williamson has stepped into a starting role and has flourished at UAH, averaging 14.8 points per game, and 6.8 rebounds per game through nine contests. Williamson scored a season-high of 19 points in the season-opener and has recorded two double-doubles this season.
Dane Harding, a 6-7 freshman from Albertville, has appeared in all nine games for the Chargers this season and is establishing himself as a key role player, averaging four points per game, including a season-high of 12 on November 21 against Fisk, while grabbing nearly four rebounds per game. His playing time has increased as the season as gone along, seeing over 15 minutes of action in each of the last four games.
Dillon, a redshirt sophomore, has appeared in the last five games for the Chargers, averaging just under two points and two rebounds per game since making his first appearance.
UAH opens Gulf South Conference play on Thursday with a road game at Delta State. The Chargers reached the Division II Sweet 16 last season.
