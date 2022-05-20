Lanette Lowery Wrubel
Albertville
Ms. Lanette Lowery Wrubel, 70, of Albertville, died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Lackey and Bro. Mickey Perigo officiating. Interment followed in Forrest Home Cemetery. Visitation was on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home.
Ms. Wrubel was born in Alabama on August 14, 1951, to Pete and Lema Walden Lowery.
Ms. Wrubel is survived by her son, Shannon Fowler, of Albertville; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Ricky Burke, of Boaz; brother and sister-in-law, William and Glenda Lowery, of Boaz; and chosen grandchildren, Bryson Kennum and Raelyn Jane Keenum.
Ms. Wrubel was preceded by her parents, Pete and Lema Lowery; sisters, Ruth Cornett, Euldean Leeth, Marvelle Phillips, and Betty Ray Burns; and brothers, Benson Lowery, Felton Lowery, Ruben Lowery, and Buck Lowery.
Pallbearers were James Cornett, Rex Adams, Dewayne Brown, Jabin Adams, Garrett Perigo, and Mickey Perigo.
Honorary Pallbearers were Dr. Ewing, Tammy Bynum, Rebecca Duvall, Jennifer Teague, Deb Wilson, Julie Stephens, Mallory Holter, Hadyn Head, Penny Maddox and all the staff at Marshall Medical Cancer Center of Guntersville.
Gerald V. West
Crossville
Gerald V. West, 95, of Crossville, died May 17, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services were Thursday, May 19, 2022, at noon at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Brent Roe and David McMillin officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy West; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Roy Abercrombie
Boaz
Mr. Roy Abercrombie, age 72 of Boaz, died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Abercrombie, Bro. Austin Abercrombie, Bro. Dale Powell, Bro. Jamie Rowan officiating. Interment to follow in Smith Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home.
Mr. Abercrombie is survived by his wife, Judy Abercrombie; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Chrystie Abercrombie, of Albertville, and Michael and Teresa Abercrombie, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Dale Powell, of Boaz; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Sue Abercrombie, of Birmingham; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Herman McMurtrey, of Boaz; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Lula Lambert Belue
Albertville
Lula “Lambert” Belue, 84, of Albertville, died at her home on May 17, 2022.
Services were Friday, May 20, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Sam Etheredge officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Asbury.
Survivors include her sons, Terry Barnes (Bettina) and David Barnes (Joy); brothers, Gene Lambert (Nedra Faye) and Jerry Lambert (Joyce); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wendell Charles
Albertville
Wendell Charles, 83, of Albertville, died May 17, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Graveside services were Friday, May 20, 2022, at Mount High Cemetery in Albertville with Bro. Junior Plunkett officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son-in-law, Lyle Davis; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Jan Milwee
Boaz
Jan Milwee, 70, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Milwee is survived by her daughter, April Nailer; son, Joey Patterson; four grandchildren; sister, Jenny Sims (Jerry Don); and brother, Jeff Milwee (Fran).
She will have a Memorial Service 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Aaron Johnson will be officiating.
In Lieu of Flowers please make Donations to Big Oak Boys Ranch.
Donna Jane Johnston
Crossville
Donna Jane Johnston, 76, passed away on May 16, 2022.
A retired state employee, she lived and worked for nearly 30 years in Tuscaloosa as a medical records technician, before retiring to her hometown of Crossville, where she enjoyed growing beautiful flowers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Boyce and Verdie Johnston of Crossville.
Surviving family includes her brother, Ronny Johnston, of Tuscaloosa; sister, Becky (Larry) Parker, of Alabaster; nieces, Erin (Sho) Woods, of Southside, and Emily Parker, of Alabaster; great nieces, Sophie Mei Woods and Gracey Parker; and great nephew, Archer Woods.
The family has chosen cremation at this time no services have been planned
Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
