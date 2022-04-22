This is an opinion column.
My sister, Pam, was 13 years old when she announced she wanted to learn how to play the piano. Momma’s family was a musical bunch…they all sang and several played stringed instruments like the guitar and the banjo, so adding a piano player to the Morrow clan was a big deal. Since Daddy loved listening to any kind of music, he agreed and bought a nice Kimball upright.
Of course, he haggled around and got the price of the piano considerably lower than the price tag was marked. Daddy loved a bargain and always tried to “jew” anyone down on the price of just about anything he ever bought. He never paid full price to a car salesman when buying a vehicle and he even made Wal-Mart an offer one time on a lawn mower! Crazy enough, they accepted it!
Daddy told everyone though that the best deal he ever got was getting two piano players in the family for the price of one! He said it was like a blue light special at K-Mart when they offered the “buy one, get one free” specials.
The music store in downtown Albertville offered piano lessons that year for $4 each and suggested two sessions a week. My family wasn’t wealthy at all and back in 1970, $8 was a lot of money to spend on a weekly basis for something like that. But, Pam begged and Daddy finally agreed…as long as she would teach me everything they taught her at the lesson as soon as she got home each time.
I was only four years old that summer…my tiny hands couldn’t reach half an octave, much less a whole one…but I was very excited that I would be allowed to run my fingers across those ivory keys just like my big sister was doing. I was an attentive student and Pam was a good teacher. She was very patient with me, just like the lady in town was with her.
Even before I started kindergarten, I was recognizing treble clefs and bass clefs and could read the musical notes on the pages of the sheet music in the beginner book we had. Before long, I could play “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and “Three Blind Mice” almost with my eyes closed.
Pam was always a few steps ahead of me and I studied diligently to try and keep up with her. My hands finally started to grow a little and soon I was stretching them wide enough to reach the desired notes to play chords and I advanced to the intermediate level. We both went through lesson books and sheet music at a rapid rate those first couple years.
Before long, my sister advanced to the old red hymnal and was soon playing at church. She also accompanied Momma and her two friends when they sang at funerals and revivals. When Pam got married and moved to Birmingham, I still needed some lessons, so a lady at church offered to tutor me one afternoon a week at her house at no charge. I was playing at church myself within a few short weeks.
While Daddy loved listening to me play the old country hymns like “Amazing Grace” and “Victory in Jesus.” he enjoyed hearing other songs as well. His all-time favorite was an old tune written by Fred Rose in 1945. “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” was performed by several artists including Roy Acuff, Hank Williams and Willie Nelson. I searched the aisles at the music store for the sheet music to it and finally found it one week.
I practiced it in secret for a few days while Daddy was at work and finally one night after supper, I sat down and played it for him. When I finished and turned around, he was smiling and said, “Play it one more time”. Of course, I did.
During my teenage years, no matter how late it was or how busy with homework I was, Daddy knocked on my bedroom door and asked me to play “Blue Eyes” for him just one time before he went to bed…and of course, I always did.
I no longer have a piano in my home, but several nights around bedtime, I find myself humming that old familiar tune that I played hundreds of times during my youth. I’m sure I could still run my fingers across the ivories and play “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”…just one more time for Daddy.
