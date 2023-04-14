A man convicted in the 1987 death of an Alder Springs woman who went missing from a Guntersville nightclub was denied parole last week.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole denied early release for Jeffrey Todd Newsome, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Kimberly Tabatha Vaughn, 21, according parole hearing results released by the board.
Newsome has served more than 35 years and three months in prison after his conviction in April 1988. When he handed down the life sentence in the case, the late William Jetton, then a Marshall County Circuit Judge, told Newsome that given the state of the prison system, with over-crowding and good time laws, he likely would be released after serving far less than the sentence imposed.
For now, that won’t be the case.
Marshall County District Attorney’s Office Chief Investigator John Young said despite the passage of time, the office sent a letter voicing opposition to Newsome’s release.
If the office is notified of a parole hearing in a case such as this one, he said, it always sends a letter, and in some cases will attend a hearing to speak to the board.
“The parole board did its job,” Young said. “He’s right where he needs to be.”
The case was one that captured attention in Marshall County and brought attention to Newsome in connection with two other cases of missing women, later found dead.
Kim Vaughn was reported missing by family members after she went to a nightclub in downtown Guntersville on the night of July 10, 1987, and never came home. Her car was found, unlocked, where she’d parked it. Her family was frantic, making public appeals for help in finding her.
She was not found until Aug. 3, 1987, when her badly decomposed remains were located in the remote Five Points area of Marshall County.
Between the time she was reported missing and her remains were found, investigators talked to people with Vaughn at the bar and other patrons there that night.
They were told Vaughn had been seen talking to Newsome that night.
According to court documents, Newsome was questioned July 16, 1987 and said he’d gone to P.J.’s that night, and had talked to Vaughn. But he said he left and went to Snead’s Crossroads to a friend’s house.
On Aug. 3, investigators talked to a friend of Newsome, who told them early on the morning of July 11, 1987, he helped pull Newsome’s car out after he’d gotten it stuck in the Five Points area.
The friend led officers to the spot where Newsome’s car was stuck that night – described in court documents as “a steep, heavily wooded, rutted, trail used sometimes by three-wheel recreational vehicles, a considerable distance from a traveled road and in an area which could not be observed from a distance.”
The friend told investigators Newsome’s car had struck a tree, and they found the pine tree, with visible damage.
Vaughn’s body was found that same day, about 50 yards from the spot where Newsome had been stuck. Her purse was found some distance from the body.
A portion of her scalp and skeleton was found about 120 feet from where Newsome’s car struck the tree.
A coat hanger, unfastened and straightened out was found hanging in the pine tree.
Newsome came to trial quickly, in October 1987. Jurors, however, could not come to a unanimous decision.
According to new stories at the time, they deadlocked at an 11-1 vote to convict Newsome on the lesser included offense of manslaughter.
When Newsome again came to trial in March 1988, he was found guilty of murder.
At the time, family members said they wished Newsome could have been sentenced to life without parole, but they were pleased that the sentence was greater than would have been allowed had there not been a hung jury in the first trial.
“I think its really a blessing that it was hung up last time,” Aaron Vaughn, the father of the slain woman, said.
Even before Newsome was convicted in Vaughn’s death, U.S. Army investigators were looking at Newsome in connection with the death of 17-year-old Christianne Lutz. She was reported to have disappeared after going out with Newsome, then in the Army and stationed in West Germany.
Lutz’s body was found in a remote area about five weeks after she went missing, but by that time, Newsome was back in the United States.
A U.S. Army criminal investigator testified at Newsome’s trial that agents from Germany had come to Marshall County in May or June of 1986 in pursuit of that investigation.
Investigators also turned attention to Newsome in connection with another missing woman – Fran Cox of Albertville, who was last seen in April 1987, before Kim Vaughn’s murder, when her mother dropped her off at a Guntersville nightclub. Newsome was believed to have known the missing woman.
In November 1989, boy scouts found skeletal remains in a wooded area of Buck Island near Guntersville. The remains were later identified as those of Cox.
No charges have been brought in connection with Cox’s death.
