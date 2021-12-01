Thanks to blockbuster superhero movies and TV shows, comic books and action figures have become a major part of America’s entertainment culture business. Wanting to take advantage of the growing comic market as well as channel one of his passions into a viable livelihood, local businessman Justin Hancock opened his own comic store earlier this year in September.
Located at 104 West Alabama Ave Street in downtown Albertville, the store, called What the NERD, offers a wide variety of comic books as well as action figures, toys, video games, cards, Funko Pops, Barbie dolls and more. Though it opened only a few months ago, Hancock said he’s been in the comic business for nearly a decade.
“I’ve been selling stuff like this for 10 years now, just selling online and at toy shows and comic conventions,” he said. “I started doing it on the side just to make a little side money. The more and more I did it, the more I saw how much money was actually in it.”
Hancock said he had wanted to open his own storefront back in 2020 but put his plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve always had a full-time job besides [selling comics], but … at the beginning of 2020, I finally had enough inventory that I realized I could have a full-blown store,” he said.
While he waited for the right time to open his store, Hancock said he quit his job working for his uncle at Hancock Motors in Albertville and began selling comics and toys full time online from his home. He said he still does online sales since opening the store, but the majority of his business now comes from in-person purchases.
“I would say that comics probably make up my least amount of sales,” he said. “I’m probably selling more toys than anything. I’ve been selling a lot of Funko Pop, action figures — Pokemon cards have been really a big seller, as well. And then I’ve got a lot of video games; they do pretty good.”
Hancock said he’s amassed his inventory over the years by browsing other online marketplaces like eBay and Facebook Market, but now he gets most items from customers either through trade or buying outright.
“Now that I’ve got the store open, I’ve had a lot of people bring stuff in and sell to me,” he said. “I go to yard sales, thrift stores, pawn shops — just kind of all over.”
Whether you’re a Marvel fan or DC, prefer DVDs to comic books — Hancock said his personal favorites are the Power Ranger and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle comics — or enjoy collecting action figures, What the NERD has something to offer nearly any fandom.
