The Marshall County Health Department inspected and graded 193 eating places during the month of March. These were their ratings, listed lowest to highest:
CiCi's Pizza, Guntersville, 65
The Brick, Guntersville, 70
Jack's Family Restaurants #207, Boaz, 70
Cabo Mexican Restaurant, Guntersville, 72
Jessy Tacos & Tortas, Guntersville, 76
Shree Ganesh Investment, Douglas, 78
Lake Guntersville State Park Restaurant, 79
Chevron Food Mart, Arab, 80
Moe's Orginal Bar B Que, Guntersville, 80
Burger King, Guntersville, 81
Empresas La Poblana, Albertville, 81
Waffle House, Boaz, 82
New China Restaurant, Guntersville, 82
Cracker Barrel, Guntersville, 83
Domino's Pizza, Guntersville, 83
Southern Hickory Barbecue, Arab, 84
Wendy's, Albertville, 84
Tasty Donuts, Guntersville, 85
Union Grove Food Town, 85
Cedar Lodge, Guntersville, 85
El Camino Real, Guntersville, 85
Taqueria el Guero, Albertville, 85
Captain D's Seafood, Guntersville, 85
JaMoka's Coffee Co., Boaz, 85
Hola Michoacan Ice Cream & Coffee, Guntersville, 85
Arby's, Guntersville, 86
Subway, Guntersville, 86
Sonic, Arab, 86
Applebee's, Guntersville, 86
Boaz Parks and Rec Concession, 86
The Boathouse, Guntersville, 86
Eagles Nest Golf Course, Guntersville, 86
Town Creek Fillin' Station, Guntersville, 86
Phantastic Pho, Guntersville, 87
The Gridiron, Boaz, 87
Mini Market Plus, Boaz, 87
Dairy Queen, Guntersville, 87
S K Quick Mart, Albertville, 87
Simmons BBQ, Guntersville, 87
Guntersville Rec Conc – Pool, 87
Big H Kwik Stop, Arab, 87
VIDHI 11, Arab, 87
La Chimenea, Albertville, 87
Aqua Restaurant, Guntersville, 88
Main Channel Brewery, Guntersville, 88
Jack's Family Restaurants, Guntersville, 88
Julia's Mexican Restaurant, Guntersville, 88
Neena's Courthouse Grille, Guntersville, 88
Sammy T's Auction Concessions, Douglas, 88
Lakeview Tackle & Grocery, Guntersville, 88
P & J Adventures (Sweet Escapes), Guntersville, 88
First Methodist Church (Kids Korner), Guntersville, 89
Rock House Eatery, Guntersville, 89
Y Mart Inc. Bakery, Boaz, 89
Y Mart Inc. – Deli, Boaz, 89
Bubba Rito's, Guntersville, 89
Lean Kitchen Guntersville, 89
Guntersville Rec Conc – Ogletree, 89
B&D Express Lane Inc dba Raceway, Guntersville, 89
SMPA – American, Albertville, 90
Taco Bell, Guntersville, 90
Walker's Carry Out, Union Grove, 90
Sonic, Boaz, 90
Patrick's Restaurant, Guntersville, 90
Sakura Japanese Steakhouse, Guntersville, 90
Giovanni's, Albertville, 90
American Legion Post 8, Guntersville, 90
On The Way Express, Arab, 90
Old Town Stock House, Guntersville, 90
Guntersville Rec Conc. – Jackson, Guntersville, 90
Wavaho Food Mart, Guntersville, 90
Silvestre's Prepaid, Albertville, 90
Sno Biz, Guntersville, 91
BP Food Mart, Albertville, 91
Town and Country Buffet, Arab, 91
Blackmon's Fuel, Albertville, 91
Boaz Food Mart, 91
Fast Fixing Foods, Boaz, 91
JaMoka's Coffee Co., Albertville, 91
Neelkanth Varni LLC/DBA The Rock, Albertville, 91
Pub 412, Guntersville, 91
Mar Y Tierra Mexican Cuisine, Guntersville, 91
The Spot Nutrition, Guntersville, 91
Little Caesars Pizza, Guntersville, 91
Rite – Value, Guntersville, 91
Marisco's Don Julio, Boaz, 92
Shanghai Express, Boaz, 92
Crossroads Nutrition, Albertville, 92
KFC, Guntersville, 92
Papa John's, Albertville, 92
Subway (Arab Wal-Mart), 92
Burger King, Arab, 92
Top of The Mountain Café, Union Grove, 92
Foodland Deli/Bakery, Guntersville, 92
Guntersville HS Football Concession, 92
Wal Mart Deli, Guntersville, 92
Zaxby's , Guntersville, 92
Marshall County Elk's Lodge, Guntersville, 92
Ol' South BBQ & Catering, Guntersville, 92
Thunder Alley Bowling, Boaz, 92
G.A. Foods of Pinellas County, Guntersville, 92
K & J Food Market Inc (Don’s Convenience), Arab, 92
JaMoka's Coffee Co., Guntersville, 93
Namely Claudia, Arab, 93
Buffalo Eddie's Pour House, Guntersville, 93
McDonald's, Boaz, 93
Publix Alabama,LLC #1462 - Bakery, Guntersville, 93
Publix Deli, Guntersville, 93
Wintzell's Oyster House, Guntersville, 93
Grumpy's Pizza and Pasta Shoppe, Arab, 93
Kids Junction, Guntersville, 93
Wal Mart Produce, Guntersville, 93
Foodland Produce, Guntersville, 93
Lakeside Super Stop, Guntersville, 93
Café 336, Guntersville, 94
AFC Sushi @ Foodland Plus, Albertville, 94
Don's Maverix, Boaz, 94
Zaxby's, Boaz, 94
Yum Yum Tree, Albertville, 94
The Wildcat Café, Guntersville, 94
Pasquale's Pizza, Boaz, 94
Waffle House, Guntersville, 94
La Costenita, Boaz, 94
Guntersville Rec Jackson, Guntersville, 94
Super Stop, Arab, 95
Guntersville High Cafeteria, Guntersville, 95
Pizza Hut, Albertville, 95
Douglas Nutrition, Horton, 95
Top O' The River, Guntersville, 95
Boaz Child Development Center, Boaz, 95
AFC Sushi @ Publix, Guntersville, 95
Sandy's Road House, Guntersville, 95
Lake Grocery, Guntersville, 95
Foodland, Boaz, 96
Stach & Company, Guntersville, 96
Dollar General, Albertville, 96
Jonica's Bakery, Inc., Guntersville, 96
McDonald's, Guntersville, 96
Captain D's Seafood, Boaz, 96
Working Late Lounge, Guntersville, 96
Hospice of Marshall Co/Shepherd's, Albertville, 96
Light House Café, Horton, 96
Dairy Queen, Boaz, 96
Sprint Mart, Boaz, 96
Craw Mama's Seafood Shoppe, Guntersville, 96
Sprint Mart, Guntersville, 96
Anuja Investment Inc., Albertville, 96
Foodland Deli/Seafood, Arab, 96
Foodland Meat Mkt, Arab, 96
Hampton Inn Continental Breakfast, Guntersville, 96
Hyatt Community Store, Horton, 96
SMPA - Multi-Purpose, Albertville, 96
Arab Elementary Cafeteria, Arab, 96
Walmart Produce, Arab, 96
Club Activo, Albertville, 97
Huddle House, Guntersville, 97
Pasteleria la Guadalupana, Albertville, 97
Boaz Health Food, Boaz, 97
Walmart Bakery, Guntersville, 97
North Broad Church, Albertville, 97
Bragg's Fish Market, Guntersville, 97
Cherokee Elementary School Cafeteria, Guntersville, 97
Douglas High School Cafeteria, 97
Douglas Schools Cafeteria, 97
Yonah Axe, Boaz, 97
Alabama Cork and Grain, Arab, 97
Balance Nutrition of Arab, 97
Willmore Supplements, Guntersville, 97
Foodland Produce, Arab, 97
Favorite Markets, Guntersville, 97
Mater's Pizza & Pasta Emporium, Albertville, 97
Pico de Gallo House, Albertville, 97
JJ's Drive Thru Hamburgers, Guntersville, 98
Publix Alabama, Meat Mkt, Guntersville, 98
Chocolate Indulgence, Arab, 98
Foodland Meat Mkt, Guntersville, 98
Foodland Seafood, Guntersville, 98
Chick-Fil-A, Guntersville, 98
Gunter's Landing Golf, Guntersville, 98
Arab Jr. High Cafeteria, 98
Terrace Lake Village, Guntersville, 98
Warehouse Disc Grocery Meat, Arab, 98
Warehouse Disc Grocery Produce, Arab, 98
Starbucks Coffee, Guntersville, 98
Wal Mart Deli, Arab, 98
Leo's Latino Restaurant, Boaz, 98
Dollar General, Union Grove, 99
Dog Eat Dawgs, Guntersville, 99
Murphy USA, Arab, 99
Publix Produce, Guntersville, 99
SMPA – National, Albertville, 100
Publix Seafood, Guntersville, 100
Albertville Hospitality, Albertville, 100
