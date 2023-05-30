Barbara Cantrell Brumbeloe
Guntersville
Barbara Cantrell Brumbeloe, of Guntersville, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Survivors include sons, David Brumbeloe, Greg (Caroline) Brumbeloe and Bryan (Sandra) Brumbeloe; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Carr Funeral Home of Guntersville assisted the family.
Bobby Lee McDaniel
Albertville
Bobby Lee McDaniel, 88, of Albertville, died May 26, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Mark Adams officiating.
Survivors include a daughter, Dina Hawkins (Mark); son, Jeff McDaniel; a grandson; and two great-grandchildren.
Denis Luma
Albertville
Denis Luma, 59, of Albertville, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. June 1, 2023, at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Jerry Frank Marshall
Sand Valley
Jerry Frank Marshall, 84, of Sand Valley, died Friday, May 26, 2023.
Services were Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Bro. Joe Wise officiating. Burial was in Kyuka Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Thompson Marshall; daughters, Deborah Mosley, Lesia Burchfield, Jerri Gail (Mark) Smith; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one chosen great-granddaughter.
Lewis Marshall “Bill” Lankford
Gallant
Lewis Marshall “Bill” Lankford, 81, of Gallant, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Services were Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel in Boaz, with Rev. Dennis Hayes and Rev. David Socha officiating. A graveside service was at Red Hill Cemetery, 1774 Gallant Road, Attalla, AL.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Brothers Lankford; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Lankford and Johnny Ford; one grandson; and a brother, Danny (Jerri) Lankford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to your favorite charity.
Peggy Ann McAllister
Horton
Peggy Ann McAllister, 73, of Horton, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tristian Shannon Cloud
Guntersville
Tristian Shannon Cloud, 35, of Guntersville, died Saturday, May 27, 2023.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Wade K. Morrow
Guntersville
Wade K. Morrow, 79, of Guntersville, died May 28, 2023, at his home.
Services will be Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Brashers Chapel Church with Bros. Jimmy Umphrey, Mike Williamson and Willis Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Morrow; daughter, Terri Morrow Gillilan; sisters, Angie Jones (Jimmy) and Erma Walker (Tim); brother, Troy Morrow; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Mavorine Veal
Boaz
Mavorine Veal, 94, of Boaz, died May 27, 2023, at her home.
Services will be Wednesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Alan Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Union Grove #1 Baptist Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Judy Ables; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Billy Ray Young
Boaz
Mr. Billy Ray Young, 84, of Boaz, died on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Pleasant Hill #1 Baptist Church with Bro. Bruce Campbell, Bro. Joey Bowman, Bro. Kevin Brooks and Bro. Kevin Ratcliff officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill #1 Cemetery.
Mr. Young will Lie-in-State at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Mr. Young is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Phylis Young, of Boaz, and Mike and Ginger Young, of Gadsden; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Gene Hines of Gadsden.
Family will accept flowers or donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, Al. 35951.
Billy G. Roden
Crossville
Billy G. Roden, 89, of Crossville, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Mt. Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service. Rev. Joe Davis will be officiating.
Mr. Roden is survived by his daughters, Becky Sherbet, Sherry Roberson (Scott), Linda Davis (Joe); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Roden (Pat); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Charles “Chuck” Jeffrey Mullen
Boaz
Charles “Chuck” Jeffery Mullen, 67, of Boaz, died May 26, 2023.
No services are planned. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Destiny Lynette Allen (Jarred Wyatt Allen); and two grandchildren.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
