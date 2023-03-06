Church class
for healthy eating
The Guntersville Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold a healthy eating class beginning April 2 and running from 6 - 8 p.m. every Sunday night for four weeks. The cost to participate is $20 and includes a cookbook and a meal each night. To pre-register, call 256-593-8658.
“Come taste for yourself how healthy, easy and delicious vegetarian cooking can by,” the church said in its flyer about the class.
The church is located at 2201 Ringold. People will enter the fellowship hall for the class using the Hill Avenue entrance.
Victory to give
chicken, groceries
It is time again for Victory Baptist Church’s monthly chicken giveaway.
“This one is going to be another big one, my brother,” Pastor Steven Swords said.
Not only will they be giving away chicken, but also groceries and other forms of “protein” or meat.
The giveaway will be Wednesday, March 8, at 4 p.m. at the church at 1644 O’Brig Avenue in Guntersville.
Church to talk
about grief
Living Well in the Midst of Grief and Loss will be the topic of a small group series being put on by Christ Episcopal Church at 607 East Main Street, Albertville.
The class begins Tuesday, March 7, and will run for four Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until noon. It is absolutely free.
It is part of the Living Compass Wellness series of workshops and will be led by the Rev. Shari B. Harrison, rector of Christ Episcopal Church, and The Rev. Mary E. Groff, a licensed therapist and congregational wellness advocate who is certified in the Compass Wellness curriculum.
The church hopes to put on more of the Compass Wellness workshops in the future. Other lessons in the series include Enhancing Your Well-Being with Spiritual Practices, Emotional Wellness, Forgiveness, Building Healthy Relationships, Wellness for Parents, Aging Well and Mindful Eating.
All people need to do to participate in the upcoming workshop is call the church to pre-register at 256-878-3243.
