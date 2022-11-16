This article is an opinion.
It is recommended that an individual eat 2 cups of fruits per day and 3 cups of vegetables per day. Some people also refer to this as eating the “color way.” Ideally you would like to make your daily fruit and vegetable choices a rainbow of colors to make sure you are providing your body with all the nutrients needed.
What is considered 1-cup of fruit? 1 small apple, 1 large banana, or 1 cup fresh blueberries.
Best fruit choices: Fresh fruit is always the preferred option when available.
Fruit choices to limit: fruit juices or fruit cup snacks. These generally have added sugars to preserve them longer.
What is considered 1-cup of vegetables? 1 cup broccoli florets, 2 medium carrots or 1 cup baby carrots, 1 large sweet potato.
Best vegetable choices: fresh or frozen.
Tips for canned vegetables: drain and rinse them to remove excess sodium and preservatives.
For more information on serving amounts reference: www.myplate.gov
Wellness Wednesdays is brought to you courtesy of Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville. This week’s submission is written by SMPA Fitness Manager Tricia Morris.
