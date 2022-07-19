When it was my birthday a while back, my family asked me what and where I wanted to eat. I chose sushi at a local restaurant, and it was delicious. Because every single member of my family adores cheesecake, I was also presented with a huge pan of my favorite variety—a baklava cheesecake.
More recently, it was my husband’s birthday and I told him to pick what he wanted to eat. He asked for one of his favorite main dishes—homemade Salisbury steak with mushrooms.
For his birthday cake, my sister-in-law made an amazing key lime cake. Who is celebrating a birthday soon in your circle of family and friends?
Be sure to ask them what they want to eat and then surprise them with their favorite things or take them to a fabulous restaurant to celebrate.
Salisbury Steak with Mushroom Sauce
2-2.25 lbs. lean ground beef
2 large eggs
1 cup panko bread crumbs
4 TBSP. tomato paste
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp. black pepper
¼ salt
1 tsp. onion powder
2 tsp. ground mustard
Olive oil
Mushroom gravy:
1 large onion, thinly sliced
1 cup sliced mushrooms
¼ tsp. thyme
½ tsp. garlic powder
2 ½ TBSP. all-purpose flour
3 cups beef stock
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 ½ TBSP. butter
In a large bowl, combine the beef, eggs, bread crumbs, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, salt, onion powder, and ground mustard until well combined.
Divide the beef mixture into equal size patties. Heat 1 ½ tsp. olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add the patties to the pan and cook until browned. Transfer to a plate and cover.
Use a paper towel to soak up any grease, then add the onions to the pan. Cook the onions until soft, about 4-5 minutes.
Add the sliced mushrooms and cook until softened. Stir in the thyme, garlic powder, and flour. Cook for one minute. Slowly stir in the beef stock and Worcestershire sauce; bring to a boil. Allow to thicken.
Stir in the butter and season with salt and pepper to taste. Return the beef patties to the pan and cook for a few minutes.
Garnish with a few chopped chives.
Key Lime Layered Cake
1 box (15.25 oz.) white cake mix
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking powder
The zest of 2 limes
¾ cup unsalted butter, melted
4 large egg whites
1/4 cup Key lime juice
1 cup whole milk
2 TBSP. vegetable oil
Curd filling:
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup water
1/4 cup cornstarch
2 large egg yolks, slightly beaten
2 TBSP. unsalted butter
The zest of 2 limes
1/4 cup Key lime juice
Frosting:
2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese, softened (not low-fat)
2 cups (sifted) powdered sugar
3 cups heavy whipping cream
2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
Grease and flour three 8-inch round cake pans.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the cake mix, flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and lime zest. Add the melted butter, egg whites, lime juice, milk, and oil. Mix for two minutes on medium speed.
Divide the batter between the prepared 8-inch round pans. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 22 to 25 minutes. Allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes; turn out of pans.
Over medium heat, stir the sugar, water, and cornstarch in a saucepan until it thickens and just comes to a boil. Stir constantly. Continue to boil for an additional minute, then remove from the heat.
To temper the eggs, whisk a little of the warm mixture into a small bowl with the egg yolks. Stir quickly until combined.
Pour the egg mixture back into the saucepan. Continue to cook over medium heat and stir constantly, for 2 minutes. The mixture should thicken slightly.
Remove from the heat and stir in the butter, lime zest, and lime juice. Cool.
The best way to prepare whipped cream is by first placing the mixing bowl and the beaters in the freezer for 15-20 minutes.
Remove and add the heavy whipping cream to the bowl; beat until stiff peaks appear. Combine the cream cheese and powdered sugar in a mixing bowl, and mix until smooth.
Fold the cream cheese mixture into the bowl containing the whipped cream. Place in the refrigerator for a few minutes.
To assemble the layers, spread the lemon curd between the two layers, and spread the top of the cake with the remaining one-third of the key lime curd.
Use a piping bag for the whipped cream mixture, and pipe the whipped frosting along the edges of the bottom cake layer.
Add the second cake layer, and spread the key lime curd over the top then add a layer of the whipped cream.
Place the third cake layer on top. Spread the top of the cake with the key lime curd, and frost around the sides with the whipped cream cheese frosting.
Cake must be kept refrigerated.
(You can spread the cream cheese frosting with a spreader if you don’t want to use a piping bag.)
Garnish with additional lime zest.
