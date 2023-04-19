BOAZ — Signing a letter of intent to play Sprint Football at Oakland City University in Indiana next fall was a special moment for Andre Kirkland.
Throughout his life, the Boaz High School senior has faced much adversity, but Andre has always found the strength to overcome thanks to hard work and determination.
At the age of 12, Andre was shot in the stomach — only inches away from death, he described.
Over the last five years, Andre has battled with various injuries, which led to multiple knee surgeries, seemingly plaguing his high school football career.
“To be honest, this journey has been crazy,” Andre said. “Going through those injuries was a very tough time, but God wakes us up every day to keep grinding, so why give up? … This scholarship is a blessing.”
In eighth grade, on the first play of the first game of the season, Andre tore his patella tendon.
“After I ran about 40-50 yards on a jet sweep, I got tackled from behind,” he said. “And when I tried to get up, I couldn’t.”
The injury led to Andre sitting out his ninth-grade year, but he was able to return to action in 10th grade. But in the final game of the year, Andre hurt the same knee yet again. This time, a collision caused his knee to hyperextend, tearing his ACL, straining his MCL and tearing two other ligaments.
“After my second knee surgery in 10th grade, I didn’t get to play in 11th grade,” he said. “My 12th grade year (this past season) I really just came out for my teammates, looking forward to playing for my coaches. I wasn’t really playing with much hope of getting to the college level.”
Midway through the season, Andre was hurt again. This time, a concussion that ended up shortening his final high school season of football.
But, apparently, the coaches at Oakland City University saw just enough and were one of a few colleges to offer Andre a scholarship to continue his football career and academic career.
Oakland City, an NAIA institution, now offers what is commonly referred to as Sprint Football, as this fall will mark the university’s first season of play.
Head coach Todd Miller was hired in July 2022 to lead the kickstart program. Before taking the job at Oakland City, Miller spent time as the defensive coordinator at Asbury High School and Dyer County High School in Tennessee. He has also worked as the defensive line coach and director of operations at Kentucky Christian University after coaching at Waldorf University in Iowa. He also spent time on coaching staffs of Rochester Community College in Minnesota, University of Pikeville, and Cannon County High School in Tennessee.
Sprint Football is a full-contact, intercollegiate, varsity sport and has the same rules as regular college football, except that all players must weigh 178 pounds or less. The league has been in existence since prior to World War II.
“It’s going to be really competitive,” said Andre, who intends to play linebacker but wouldn’t mind taking a few snaps at running back again. “But it’s going to be great … My thing is, I haven’t been able to show my full potential yet. I’ve not had a full year of football, so I can’t wait for the chance to finally show them what I’m really made of.”
But, more importantly, Andre is thrilled for the chance to earn a college degree. He plans to study to become an occupational therapist.
“There haven’t been many in my family to get their diploma, or attend college and earn a degree, so that’s a really big thing for me,” he said.
Andre said Oakland City was a perfect fit for what he wanted in a college.
“It’s a Christian college, not a huge campus — I should be able to walk to all of my classes,” he said. “There’s also like an average of about 14 students per class, so that gives me the chance for more one-on-one time with teachers, which will really be helpful.”
Andre said he was thankful for such a supportive group of coaches and classmates, who he believes has played an invaluable role in preparing him for this next chapter.
“Everyone here has always been kind and supportive of me,” he said. “[Boaz head football coach Jeremy Sullivan] means a lot to me. He took me in when I got kicked out of the house and really became like a father to me.
“And a special shoutout to my boy Chadan [Hamilton],” Andre added. “Even though we’re classmates, he’s been kind of like a mentor for me. He’s stuck with me through all of the hard times, showed me ways to get though those times. It’s been a blessing to have him in my life.
“God is good, man.”
