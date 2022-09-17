SARDIS CITY, Ala. — Brian Chapman’s debut as Sardis’ starting quarterback proved to be one of the best in program history, thrilling the Lion fans who filled Sardis Stadium to celebrate the school’s 2022 homecoming.
Chapman, a sophomore, fired four touchdown passes in his first start, propelling Sardis to a 36-14 triumph over Crossville in a Class 5A Region 7 matchup. The host Lions improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Region 7 standings. CHS slipped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in region play.
Blaze Gerhart, who started the first three games at quarterback for Sardis, moved to running back to make way for Chapman, who opened the scoring by throwing a 50-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Burns in the first quarter. Sardis converted for two points, making it 8-0.
With 5:18 left in the second quarter, Chapman scrambled to his left and tossed a 17-yard TD pass to Carson Gillilan, who broke open in the back of the end zone. The scoring play came on a fourth-and-nine call. Gerhart ran for two points, giving Sardis a 16-0 advantage.
Chapman capped Sardis’ final series of the first half with a 31-yard TD throw to Luke Martin with 1:53 remaining. Crossville stopped Gerhart on the two-point run, leaving the score 22-0.
Chapman’s final scoring pass of the night covered 40 yards to Burns with 7:43 to go in the third quarter. Burns used some nice moves in the open field to elude the defense and race to the end zone. Levi Martin ran for two points, expanding the Lions’ margin to 30-0.
Early in the fourth quarter, Crossville’s Steven Juan ripped off a long run to the Sardis 1-yard line. Quarterback Caleb Causey scored from there with 10:34 left in the game. Cristian Rodriguez’s extra point hit the left upright.
Sardis took the kickoff and drove for its final TD of the night. Backup quarterback Grant Coe kept the ball around left end for 5 yards and a TD, making it 36-6 with 7:23 remaining. Crossville’s Armando Chavez blocked the point-after.
Sardis’ Jamie Rakestraw recovered a CHS fumble with 2:50 on the clock, but Crossville’s Noah Causey fell on a Sardis fumble on the next play at the SHS 13. Caleb Causey scored from the 1 with 1:34 left.
A bad snap on the extra point forced Caleb Causey, the holder, to scramble to his right, where he hit a wide open Juan with a pass for two points.
Crossville’s Manuel Gaspar recovered a Sardis fumble at the CHS 1 in the third quarter, stopping a Sardis scoring threat.
