Tim Bishop
Guntersville
Timothy Neal Bishop, of Guntersville, passed away at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Tim was born on December 22, 1947, to Neal and Mary Lou Bishop. Arab was his birthplace and he developed a great love for Arab during his childhood and adult years. He was proud that his family had lineage to founding Arab. He was an active member of the Arab Historical Society.
Tim graduated from Arab High School. He attended the University of Alabama for two years where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He then transferred to Auburn University to the School of Pharmacy. While at Auburn, Tim was an Auburn Plainsman and was President of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. After graduating from Pharmacy School, he returned to Arab for a brief time, working at Latham’s Pharmacy.
Tim joined the Harco family in Northport, AL, where he met Peggy, his wife of 44 years. In 1980, Tim and Peggy bought an existing pharmacy in Albertville, which became Bishop’s Pharmacy and Gifts. The Bishops owned three other businesses, Vital Care of North Alabama, Bioscreen and The Travel Agency.
Throughout his 40 years of pharmacy, Tim was an active supporter of the Harrison School of Pharmacy. He was active in recruiting potential pharmacy students and served on multiple school committees. He was President of the Alumni Association, and he was awarded the Harrison School of Pharmacy Outstanding Award.
Tim was also very active in pharmacy associations on a local, state and national level. He won numerous awards on all levels, including the Bowl of Hygeia, the highest award bestowed to a pharmacist. He was also President of the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy.
Tim was recognized at The White House by former Attorney General Janet Reno for his contributions to making pharmacies around the nation accessible for the handicapped community.
Tim loved to travel and enjoyed planning trips for his family and friends. He loved Auburn. He was also a collector of western art and Presidential history and donated many items to the Arab Historical Society.
Tim is preceded in death by his son, Matthew Bishop (3/19/84 - 5/4/22); his parents, Neal and Mary Lou Bishop; his maternal grandparents, Claude and Ruby Eidson; aunts and uncles, Justin and Margaret Ehman and George and Hazel Eidson.
Tim is survived by his wife, Peggy; sister-in-law, Patsy Cox; and nephew, Justin Cox.
A celebration of life service will be Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arab City Cemetery at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to:
• Matthew Bishop Golf Scholarship, C/O Citizens Bank & Trust, P.O. Box 1667, Albertville, Al 35950
• Arab Historical Society, P.O. Box 352, Arab, AL 35016
• Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, Al 35950 shepherdscovehospice.org
Lamon Dendy
Boaz
Mr. Lamon Dendy, 71, of Boaz, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
The funeral service was Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church Elder Mitchell Phillips and Elder Kenneth Watts officiating. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery.
Mr. Dendy is survived by his daughters, Angela Dendy Blair (Matthew), of Cullman, and Ruby Mae Dendy, of Boaz; three grandchildren; sister, Shirley Jourdon, of Florida; and a niece.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the New Hope Cemetery fund.
Ella Mae Fletcher
Guntersville
Ella Mae Fletcher, 10, of Guntersville, died Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Services were Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Point of Grace Church in Guntersville. Burial was in Johnson Cemetery in Claysville. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her father, Davey Fletcher; mother and stepfather, Sarah Richmond and Todd Wortham; sisters, Madison Fletcher, Alyssa Ponceti, Harlie Philbrick and Kaitlynn Richmond; grandparents, Linda Heflin, John Philbrick and Janice Fitzpatrick; aunts and uncles, Scotty and Sabrina Foster, Selena Bowden, Angie Smith, Gerald and Pam Heflin, Jim Philbrick, David Philbrick, Karen Philbrick and Julie Hobbs; and several cousins.
Patricia Dianne Jones
Gadsden
Patricia Dianne Jones, 62, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023.
Funeral service were Monday, April 3, 2023 at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home, with Brother Don Jones officiating. Burial was at Mt. Moriah Cemetery of Snead.
She is survived by her husband, Dewight Jones; daughters, Jamie Jones (Kevin) and Amy Spurlock (Jeff); three grandchildren; mother, Jeanette Gallman; and sisters, Donna Wesson (Terry), Deborah Watts (Tommy), and Linda Thacker (James).
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.