BOAZ, Ala. — Downtown will be buzzing Friday and Saturday with live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and much more for the 58th annual Boaz Harvest Festival.
Only days away, Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Johnson said this year’s top priority was to truly offer fun for all ages, and she believes that mission has been accomplished.
Day One —
Friday, Oct. 7
Festivities will officially kick off Friday morning at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at Old Mill Park. Following a welcome from Boaz Mayor David Dyar and others, there will be a special presentation by the Jimmy Harris VFW Post 6837 of Boaz, All That Jazz, Boaz High School cheerleaders, Snead State Community College cheerleaders, Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative and others.
“You’re going to see some stuff you’ve never seen,” Johnson said.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., several vendors and food trucks will flood the downtown area. Johnson said there were about 160 vendors slated to be in attendance, showcasing a variety of arts and crafts.
Live music will be performed by Chad Steed at 5 p.m., followed by the Average Joe Band at Courtyard on Main.
Across from the courtyard will be the annual cornhole tournament, but Johnson said this year’s event would be a special one.
Local professional Ayden Ward, who’s a 13-year-old student at Sardis Middle School, will be on hand signing autographs, and he’ll be competing in the tournament as well.
“If you want to see a professional play, then you need to see Ayden,” Johnson said. “This boy is incredible. He has such talent. But more than that, when you see him play and you’re around him, you’ll see what a kind and humble young man this boy is becoming. I see great things in the future for this young man.”
Ward was first introduced to cornhole at the Boaz Harvest Festival two years ago, “when we had just a simple little cornhole tournament,” Johnson said. This year’s event will be likened to a professional event, thanks to Ward and his family, Johnson said.
“This is not going to be your average cornhole tournament,” she said. “This is going to be professionally run. Amy — Ayden’s mother — is bringing five to seven sets, including bags and boards. And I think it’s going to draw a crowd.”
First place winners of the tournament will take home $250. Second place will get $150 and third place $50.
Day Two —
Saturday, Oct. 8
The festival will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m. with the annual Classic Car, Truck, Jeep and Motorcycle Show, set up behind the farmers market off Alabama Hwy. 205, across from First Baptist Church of Boaz.
“Sand Mountain Cruisers will be there,” Johnson said. “We’ll be doing a 50-50 with them, like we have for many years now. I believe they use proceeds from that to pay for bicycles to gift kids at Christmas time … They always bring a good crowd.”
Johnson said the show was open to all vehicles.
“We don’t just want cars. We want to see trucks, jeeps and motorcycles,” Johnson said. “All vehicles are welcome. We want to see what you’ve created.”
Trophies, courtesy of First Bank of Boaz, will be presented toward the end of the car show at noon.
During the car show, Old Mill Park will be the site of the Kelly Adams Diamond Beauty Pageant, which begins at 9 a.m. Th pageant was renamed recently to memorialize the late Kelly Adams, who organized the pageant for Winners of the pageant will be announced around noon. Trophies and crowns were sponsored by Peoples Independent Bank in Boaz. A scholarship to Snead State Community College will also be presented.
Saturday’s lineup of live music at Old Mill Park will be headlined by gospel music groups The Perrys and Gold City.
The Perrys will start singing at 2 p.m., take a 30 minute break at 2:45 p.m. and then return until 4 p.m. Shonna Bright will perform between sets.
The Perrys are a gospel quartet formed nearly 50 years ago. Loved by gospel music fans around the world, The Perrys have earned many accolades. In addition to a Dove Award for Song of the Year and countless Dove nominations, they have garnered numerous No. 1 songs and 15 Singing News Fan Awards, including the three-time Favorite Mixed Group honor, two-time Song of the Year, Favorite Album, as well as Perry Stuffle being named both a two-time Female Vocalist of the Year and eight-time Favorite Alto of the Year.
Following The Perrys and closing out the night will be Gold City and Bloodline.
Gold City will perform starting at 4 p.m. and rotate with Bloodline until 6:30 p.m.
Gold City is a quartet from Gadsden that was initially formed in 1980. Over the years, the group has garnered numerous No. 1 songs, fan and industry awards, and prestigious honors.
Other performances throughout the day will include Boaz Square Dancers, Just Dance Academy, All That Jazz and Branded Drama Ministries.
On both days, Johnson said churches were invited to set up booths in Old Mill Park. She said many were planning to pass out free water, raffle off prizes and, simply, fellowship.
Also at Old Mill Park, there will be a section littered with inflatables for children to enjoy each day.
Johnson said she has looked forward to the festival for several months. As every year, it takes a lot of work to pull off the harvest festival, and Johnson said it would never happen without a great pool of supporters.
“None of this could’ve been done without the support of our sponsors,” Johnson said. “We’re also thankful for the great working relationship we have with the city of Boaz. The chamber could not do this without the city.”
The festival will be spread out through downtown, from Old Mill Park to Bartlett Avenue. Roads will close for the festival at 3 p.m. on Thursday and remain shut down through Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
