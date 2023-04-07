What do you know about your family tree?
Perhaps what you know has been handed down by oral stories. Or in some
families there is that one person who has researched extensively the family tree.
The internet and sites like Ancestry.com have made discovering our family trees quite simple.
The family to which we belong to is the one thing over which we had no control, whether it was by birth or adoption. We would all agree that family is tremendously important, especially in this day in which people seem to long to be connected and have even become scattered. The day in which families all grew up within a few miles of one another is quickly becoming a distant memory in some locations.
All the more reason it is important to stay connected to family. Modern technology does help with connecting via cell phones with no long distance charges, email, and social media such as Facebook. As grandparents, we love Face Timing with our grandkids. While family reunions have declined somewhat over the years, they are still a wonderful way for maintain family connection.
Whether we work at staying connected to family or not, the fact remains that we are still kin to those in our family. Nothing can ever change that.
There is another family that many of us are a part of, and that is the family of God. Unlike our physical family that we had no control over, we intentionally became a member of God’s family by placing our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
We changed our mind about our sin and God (repentance) and called on the name of the Lord to save us. We will always be a member of that family…literally forever. When life on this earth is over, that will be all that matters.
It is vitally important that we stay connected to this family, and to represent this family well. Let’s turn to John 15 as Jesus discoursed with his disciples on how to stay connected.
“Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, unless it abides in the vine, so neither can you, unless you abide in me.” John 15:4 NASB
I love John 15. I remember the time in my life when I worked as a custodian in a church for a while that I would spend hours a day running a buffing machine on those tile floors. On one such occasion, I found a pocket sized New Testament, and memorized John 15. Lots of it I have forgotten, but some of it has stuck with me over the years.
As Jesus taught his disciples, it was his habit to refer to things that were familiar to them to teach a lesson. Grapevines were common in that day, as they are today in that area of the world. Everyone knew that the branches of the vine drew their sustenance from the main vine. Without the vine, the branches were useless. The key to a branch bearing fruit was to remain attached to the vine.
Jesus also connected his disciples to this teaching by his references to the Scriptures, which we now know as the Old Testament. Many Old Testament writers used the vine/branches metaphor in referring to Israel. Psalm 80 is one such example. We read these words in 80:8-9: “You brought a vine out of Egypt; you drove out the nations and planted it. You cleared the ground for it, and it took root and filled the land.”
Perhaps as Jesus and the disciples, minus Judas, were leaving that upper room, they passed by the Temple grounds. Above the entrance over the curtain was a grape vine made of pure gold. The historian Josephus tells us it was the height of a man. This symbolized Israel.
However, Israel had not become the vine the Lord intended it to become. Here is what Jeremiah had to say about the vine of Israel: “I (God) had planted you like a choice vine of sound and reliable stock. How then did you turn against me into a corrupt, wild vine?” (Jeremiah 2:21) Jesus is now identifying himself as the true grapevine. God’s people are now defined as those who have a personal relationship with him.
When Jesus calls his disciples to “abide” in him, what does he mean?
The word in the original language can be translated as abide, remain, or continue. The word in noun form is the word used in John 14:3 in reference to the abiding or dwelling places he has gone to prepare for us. So to abide in Christ carries the idea of dwelling with or being at home with.
Notice the connection to abiding and fruit bearing.
There are two kinds of branches on a vine-those that bear fruit and those that do not.
The one thing they have in common is that they are both under the care of the gardener.
At the beginning, I mentioned the importance of staying connected to family. If we want to represent out family well, we need to stay in touch.
Otherwise, it is easy to go rogue and do our own thing.
I know of too many today that have cut all ties with family.
While there may be many reasons, I suspect one reason is that they are no longer living a lifestyle that represents their family.
They are not “bearing fruit” in keeping with heritage of their family.
Even when we become a Christian and get grafted to the Jesus the Vine, we must remember that apart from him we can do nothing in terms of fruit bearing and representing the family well.
Because of pride, we have tendencies to think that we can go it on our own.
We don’t need to abide in him. Jesus made it clear in
John 15:5 that “apart from me you can do nothing.”
If you would like to learn more about abiding in Christ, let me refer you to the devotional classic Abide in Christ by Andrew Murray.
Chip Warren is past president of the Albertville Ministerial Association.
