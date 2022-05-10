HAMPTON COVE – UAB-bound John Bruce closed his career in style for the Guntersville Wildcats, shooting the low-round of the tournament Tuesday afternoon at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove, the River Course to claim the 5A individual state title.
Bruce, who was tied for the lead after an opening-day even-par 72, ran away from the field on Tuesday, closing out the tournament in style.
After shooting a one-under 35 on the front, Bruce was even on the back heading to 17. The senior then went birdie-birdie to close out his round on the way to a score of 69, the best score of the tournament by two shots. Bruce’s two-day total was 141, six shots clear of Quincy Leonard of Pike Road.
Bruce’s round helped the Wildcats make a charge for the team title on Day 2, but their deficit after the opening round to UMS-Wright proved to be too much.
The Bulldogs led by 13 after the opening round, 305 to Guntersville’s 318, and on Tuesday, the Wildcats went low, but UMS-Wright did their part to hold off the rally.
In addition to Bruce’s 69, Hudson Miles rebounded for the Wildcats, going from an 88 on Monday to a two-over 74 on Tuesday, tied for the fourth-best round of the day. Regan Lefeve closed out his career with a 78 for a two-day total of 155 for sixth individually. Ben Conway was the final scorer for the Wildcats, carding rounds of 81 and 85.
Brett Barwick, playing as an individual for the Wildcats and whose scores were not counted towards the team title, shot rounds of 92 and 80.
The Wildcats totaled 301 as a team on Tuesday, the lowest team score of the week in 5A, but UMS’ 13-shot advantage held-up, as they carded at team score of 306, winning the title by a final of 611 to Guntersville’s 619.
A full feature on the Wildcats and their season will appear in Saturday's edition of The Reporter.
The only other Marshall County golfer to appear at the State Tournament this week was Brindlee Mountain’s Ellie Cothran, who ran away with the individual championship in the girl’s 1A-3A Tournament.
Cothran opened with a 74 on Monday to sit tied for the lead with Chloe Ruble of Lindsay Lane High School, then lapped the field on Tuesday. Cothran fired the round of the tournament, a five-under par 67, finishing the event with a total of 141, three-under for the two days, and claiming the low medalist by 10 shots over Ruble.
