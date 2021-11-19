Dear Editor,
It’s almost here...the excitement is growing...are you ready for Giving Tuesday? Never heard of it? No problem! It’s not too late to participate.
Giving Tuesday is a day set aside every year to highlight and fund raise for nonprofits. It is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Thursday is Thanksgiving - a time of gratitude with family and friends. Black Friday is for big store shopping deals. Then there is Small Business Saturday to finish out our holiday shopping locally. And there’s Iron Bowl, of course! Sunday is for rest followed by Cyber Monday. And last, but definitely not least, is Giving Tuesday.
Please consider giving to a local charity that addresses issues you are concerned about. The money you give will go to help those in need here in Marshall County. Help us help those in need right here where we live.
If you are concerned about local animal welfare or low income assistance we respectfully ask you to consider a donation to Marshall County Animal Advocates. We help pet owners pay for spaying/neutering and assist financially with emergency vet care. Our goals are to reduce the number of homeless pets and stray animals in our area, and to help pet owners be able to keep their companion animals rather than euthanize them or surrender them to a shelter because the pet’s emergency medical needs exceed the owner’s ability to pay. But we absolutely cannot do it without your help!
There are several ways to donate to MCAA. Postal: 1328 Ponderosa Avenue, Albertville, AL 35950; Venmo: @Kay-Johnson-120; PayPal: kaymcaa@gmail.com; or you can give directly to any of our Board members: Lisa Peters, Chris Moulds, Andrea Barclift, Patty Turner, or Kay Johnson.
But here’s the most important part: GIVE! Give to whatever cause speaks to your heart. Give generously, Give freely without expectations. And if you can’t give financially, give of your time. Together we can make life better for everyone.
