An accused kidnapper remains in the Marshall County Jail after being found and arrested in Boaz last week.
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said Wilman Juarez, 37, was arrested March 23 for a drug charge.
Police realized he had active warrants out of California during the booking process.
Juarez was transported to the Marshall County Jail just after 5 p.m. March 23 and he remains there under a $100,000 bond.
A fugitive from justice warrant had been issued against Juarez and allows police to extradite him back to California to face prosecution there, Abercrombie said.
California officials say Juarez is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, felony spousal abuse, felony assault and burglary charges.
