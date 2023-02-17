With the work of its 2022-2023 campaign almost done, the United Way of Marshall County has set the date for its Campaign Celebration and Annual Meeting luncheon: March 2, at the First Baptist Church in Albertville.
This exciting event is a chance for community to come together and celebrate the impact United Way and its partner agencies have made in the lives of so many Marshall County residents through this year’s campaign.
United Way invites the community to attend this special event. The Campaign Team will announce the final results, present awards to top donors and volunteers, and release its Annual Report, highlighting the impact of donor dollars in Marshall County. This event is a great opportunity to learn more about United Way’s mission and the work the organization does and to connect with other individuals who are committed to making a difference.
This event is open to the public and tickets are available online at www.unitedwaymarshall.org for $18 per person which includes a meal. The luncheon will kick-off at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees, the deadline to buy tickets is Feb. 24.
It is not too late to still make a difference and contribute to this year’s campaign. Contributions can be made by contacting the United Way staff at (256) 582-4700, visiting www.unitedwaymarshall.org, or sending your contribution directly to United Way of Marshall County.
