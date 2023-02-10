HotRods Bar and Grill’s opening night Feb. 4 was a success, Christy Barbee said.
“Everybody was having a good time,” she said – including herself.
For owners Barbee and business partner Randell Whisenant, this HotRods is a better version of the now closed bar they ran in Arab.
“I’ve always wanted to have a family-oriented restaurant,” Barbee said. HotRods, located at 501 Elizabeth St. in Boaz will be that, she said, with its automotive theme and pool tables. She plans to have dart tournaments, car shows, and karaoke – something kids can enjoy as well as adults – and live music every Saturday night.
Barbee said they offer wings, burgers, chicken fingers “cut from the breast,” hand-cut fries, and chips cooked by the HotRods staff.
“We do everything fresh,” Barbee said, “nothing frozen. Good bar food.”
In preparing to operate the business, she said, she watched a lot of “Bar Rescue” and she saw that establishments always had a signature menu item.
“I came up with the HotRod Burger,” Barbee said. “The sauce is my own sauce.”
Other menu hits include wings – 15 flavors, eight of them with the restaurants homemade recipes, and the HotRod Grilled Cheese. The sandwich with fries is $15, she said, but this not your mama’s grilled cheese.
“We start with two pieces of Texas toast, with two different kinds of cheese, white on one side, yellow on the other,” Barbee said. From there, add pulled pork, sauteed on the grill with jalapenos and onions, then brown it all on the grill top, and you’ve got a crowd-pleaser.
When Barbee, her fiancé and Whisenant were opening the first business in Arab, they came to a pivotal question: What are we going to call it?
She had a quick answer. “I said HotRods, of course,” Barbee said, as a nod to their mutual love of all things automotive. It lent itself to some activities. She said they had a fundraising motorcycle run that brought in 80 bikes, 14 Jeeps and an 18-wheeler to lead the way. Most importantly, it raised a lot of money to help a breast cancer patient.
“We want to give back to the community,” she said.
Barbee said the HotRods in Arab had operated as a 21-and-older establishment. It was not what she intended, but for Alabama Beverage Control licensing, there must be estimates of how much business will be food sales and how much will be alcohol, Barbee said. With a new menu, and being new to the business, she said, they estimated a larger portion would be alcohol sales, which required the age restrictions. As it turned out, they did more food sales than expected.
After closing the Arab location, the partners considered whether they wanted to do another restaurant/bar. Then they got a call from Boaz Mayor David Dyar. “He asked what it would take to get us in Boaz,” Barbee said.
The location on Elizabeth Street was a huge selling point. It’s as much as five times the size of the location in Arab, she said, with good parking.
Barbee is anxious to bring people of all ages in to enjoy HotRods. One of the best things about it, she said, is that the grandchildren can come to visit Gigi and Papaw at their new venture.
HotRods is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
