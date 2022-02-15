SARDIS CITY — The Class 5A, No. 8 Sardis varsity girls celebrated the happiest Valentine’s Day in program history with a thrilling 32-31 triumph over Fairview on Monday night that punched their ticket to the Northeast Regional Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville State.
The Lions (26-7) advance to the Northeast Regional for just the second time. Their only other appearance occurred in 1995, when they lost to Locust Fork 67-38 in the Class 3A semifinals. Sardis faces either Ramsay or Alexandria in the 5A semifinals Friday morning at 9 at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“I counted our last box on the goals to check, and now it’s one game at a time and anybody can go win it all now,” said Sardis head coach Heath Cullom, whose squad won the Etowah County championship, won the area tournament title and reached the Northeast Regional all in the same season for the first time.
Sardis overcame a poor shooting performance from both the field and free-throw line to rally past the Aggies in Monday’s subregional game. The Lions converted only 3-of-14 free throws on the night.
“They were super stressed [early in the game] and making mistakes they usually don’t make,” Cullom said. “Nobody really wanted the ball at that point in time until the very end. I felt we played not to lose more than just play to win like we did Thursday against Douglas [in the 5A Area 13 finals].”
Trailing 26-24 after three periods, the Lions scored five of their eight fourth-quarter points in the last 1:49, including the biggest basket of senior guard Belle Trammell’s career.
An offensive rebound led to Kytha Edwards’ runner in the paint that pulled Sardis within 30-29 at the 1:49 mark. The Lions fouled Fairview’s Sadie Smith on a 3-point attempt, but she converted only one of three free throws, making it 31-29 with 1:20 remaining.
The Lions missed a jumper and Fairview rebounded, but Edwards made a steal with 50.5 seconds to go. Following a timeout, McKenzie Cullom threw an inbounds pass to Trammell, who saw an opening and made a strong drive to the basket.
Trammell sank the game-tying layup, despite taking a hand to her face, with 46.5 seconds left. She hit the free throw to convert the three-point play and put Sardis in front 32-31.
“Belle made a huge play there at the end, and Jayda [Lacks] battled the whole time,” Cullom said. “And I’ll tell you, Kaylen Wallace was huge for us. She stepped up big time first half and second half.”
Fairview missed an open 3-pointer from the right corner at the 16-second mark, and Lacks cleared the rebound. Edwards missed the front end of a one-and-one with 11.9 seconds to go, but Wallace grabbed the rebound and passed the ball to Trammell.
The Aggies fouled Trammell with 5.5 seconds on the clock, and she missed the front end of a one-and-one. This time, Edwards controlled the rebound and fed it to Trammell, whom the Aggies fouled with 1.9 seconds remaining.
Shooting the double bonus, Trammell missed both shots, but Fairview managed only a desperation shot at the buzzer as the Lions’ student section poured onto the court to celebrate the historic victory.
“I told them at halftime who’s going to make the shot to get the crowd going? That’s all we needed,” Cullom said. “I feel like our crowd can be a five- or six-point difference just with their energy. I actually watched Fairview talk about it in warmups, how many people we had. They were in shock.
“This community needed this. They’ve been excited about basketball. It’s just awesome to look up there and not see an empty seat in the house.”
Sardis grabbed an early 4-0 lead, but the Aggies hit four treys in the opening quarter and went up 14-8 at the rest stop.
Each team managed only four points in the second quarter, which ended with Fairview in front 18-12. The teams combined to go 0-for-9 from the foul line in the opening half.
The Lions’ Caroline Johnson buried a 3 from the right wing, tying it 20-20 with 4:58 left in the third period. Wallace’s layup followed by Trammell’s two free throws gave Sardis a 24-22 advantage with 3:19 to go, but Fairview rallied to lead 26-24 at the break.
Trammell’s seven points paced Sardis. Johnson, Lacks and Wallace scored six each, Edwards four and Lily Towns three.
Emma Garcia’s 10 points topped Fairview. The Aggies made only 5-of-13 free throws.
Sardis is making its third appearance in the Sweet 16 of the state basketball playoffs. Besides 1995, the Lions advanced in 1985 before the regional format was adopted.
Ken Jones served as head coach for the 1985 and 1995 squads. He also guided the Lions to a pair of area tournament championships during his tenure.
Sardis’ 26 wins during the 2021-22 campaign are a new single-season school record for a varsity boys or girls team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.