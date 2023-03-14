Spirits were good at the Boaz City Council meeting Monday night, with praise for the Snead State Men’s Basketball team’s win Friday that sends the team to Kansas March 20-25 for the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament.
The No. 19-seed Parsons are scheduled to take on No. 14-Seed Southeastern Community College (Iowa) in the first round on Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m.
Mayor David Dyar and council members talked about the team’s advancement as a victory for Boaz and the surrounding communities served and impacted by the community college.
Dyar called attention to upcoming events this week to mark the victory and the tourney bid, and noted the team needs financial support to make the trip to Kansas.
Thursday, March 16, the team will cut down the nets inside Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium and take photos in celebration the Parson’s run to the 2023 ACCC Championship and NJCAA South District title, earned with that 83-30 overtime win over Coastal Alabama-South.
The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited.
A sendoff breakfast is slated for 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Snead Cafeteria, before the team’s departure at 8:10 a.m. The public is invited; breakfast is free.
“Everyone is invited to come out and support our team through these events over the next few days,” Snead State Athletic Director Mark Richard said. “We’re so proud of this team for the great season they’ve had up to this point, and we’re excited to see them hopefully continue that success in the NJCAA Tournament next week.”
Dyar encouraged people to support the team in spirit and financially and indicated the city likely will support them in the trip.
State Sen. Clay Scofield and Rep. Brock Colvin attended Monday’s meeting, and indicated they too would find support for the team on its trip.
The lawmakers were at the meeting to give support for the City of Boaz – specifically the Boaz Police and Fire Departments.
Each department received a check for $10,000 from the lawmakers’ discretionary funds.
Police Chief Michael Abercrombie and Fire Chief Jeff Beck said the funds have not been allocated for a specific use yet. Both expected to apply the money toward the on-going expenses of equipment, in the police department, and for training, in the fire department.
While city leaders gave their thanks for the funding, the members of the local legislative delegation expressed their appreciation for the work of local leaders and the vision they have for the communities in the county.
“You all help with the vision you give (for) Marshall County,” Colvin said. “We just do what we can to help.”
