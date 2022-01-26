First-year Albertville coach Dylan Bunnell admitted there was a little bit of pressure he and the team had felt coming into the Marshall County Tournament.
After all, the Albertville boys hadn’t lost a game at the tournament since the 2017 edition, and entered as the three-time defending champions.
But as Bunnell and the coaches at Albertville have told the players since he was brought in last year, the pressure is something to embrace and helps them grow. And having a number of guys on the roster who were members of those previous championship teams also didn’t hurt.
“Maybe a little bit, but we tell our guys, ‘Pressure is a privilege,’” Bunnell said of the expectations placed on the team coming into the tournament. “Because there is a standard here with Albertville basketball that was set a long time ago, and me being tasked to lead that now, it falls on me. But at the same time, I didn’t feel any pressure because our guys had prepared for it, were excited for it, and had been there and done that.”
The Aggies withstood that pressure masterfully in all three games, rallying from a halftime deficit in the opener to take down a tough Arab team by three, then jumping out to an early lead and holding off top-seed Douglas in the semifinals for an eight-point win.
That led to Saturday night’s final where the Aggies withstood a barrage of 3-pointers from Guntersville to open the fourth quarter, then found a way to get a stop on the final drive of the game, forcing a miss and swatting the ensuing rebound away to prevent another chance and seal a 65-64 victory.
The 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Aggies join the Guntersville Wildcat teams of 1973-76 as the only varsity boys teams in Marshall County history to win four-straight tournament titles.
Along the way in the title game, the Aggies showed their cool at the foul line, going 20 of 23 as a team in the win, including 5 of 6 in the decisive fourth quarter.
“The word that came to mind was resilient,” Bunnell said of the adversity and challenges they faced along the way to the title. “They started the fourth and made four-straight threes, but for our guys to take that at the start and rebound, to come through it and find a way to win, resilient is the word I kept thinking of as I was trying to process it. We’re always preaching the next play, doing the little things like free throws, the things we did to win the game. So it was special to see that come to fruition.”
For the Aggies, the focus throughout the tournament, and since Day 1 of Bunnell’s tenure, was a focus on the defensive end. Something that was a must in the first two games of the tournament, holding Arab to 36 points, then a high-powered Douglas squad to 40 in the semifinals. Against Guntersville, they allowed just five Wildcats to score in the game, taking away the bench options and depth scoring that makes Guntersville one of the area’s top teams.
If you needed further proof that the defensive effort from Albertville didn’t go unnoticed, look no further than Tournament MVP, AJ Hannon.
Hannon used his size in the post to constantly disrupt shots, drives, and passing attempts in the lane, and often was at the top of the key defending the pick and roll. The most points he scored in a game were eight in the finals. But it was a Ben Wallace-like performance, averaging close to double digit rebounds in the tournament, as well as more than six combined blocks, steals, and tips in each game.
“He just affected the game so much,” Bunnell said of Hannon. “With his size and stature he affects the game with guys not thinking of driving. I think winning the MVP was well-deserved. He affected each of those games more than anyone else on the court.”
With the county title behind them, Albertville finds themselves in a strange spot to the rest of their area contemporaries, who all concluded area play prior to the tournament: They still have the rematch of each of their area games left on the schedule, starting Tuesday night against 7A ranked Huntsville, then two more games against ranked teams in Sparkman and Grissom. As if that wasn’t enough to close out the regular season, they are set to close out the year against one of the top 6A teams in Springville.
Bunnell sees winning the county tournament as a double-edged sword: A great place to see tough teams and learn how to win close games, but one where the emotion, passion, and mental toll of the tournament can wear players down.
“On one side, you play and gain that momentum and confidence from winning big, close games,” Bunnell explained. “But on the flip side, the physical, emotional, and mental tear it takes on you, having three really tough opponents in a week then turning around and playing three top-10 teams in 7A. I don’t know if there’s an advantage or disadvantage to it, but we’re hoping we can use that success and momentum off the week and build off that.”
Marshall County All-Tournament Team
Brandon Fussell, Guntersville
Caleb Scott, Brindlee Mountain
AJ Hannon, Albertville (MVP)
Stanisha Donovic, Asbury
Elijah Moss, Albertville
Raygan Edmondson, Douglas
Givenchy Dorival, Albertville
Gael Vasquez, Boaz
Curt Blanchard, Guntersville
Noah Edwards, DAR
Isaac Henderson, Albertville
Dakota Stewart, Douglas
Cooper Davidson, Guntersville
Lathan Miles, DAR
Will Cavender, Arab
