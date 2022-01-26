Members of the varsity boys Marshall County champion Albertville Aggies are, from left, front, Isaac Henderson, Cooper Colvin, Sam Barclift, Conner Lowery, Tillman Plunkett and, back, Greg Henderson, Bryant O’Donnell, Ben Allen, Xavier Havis, Elijah Moss, Drew Shankles, AJ Hannon, Jon Wesley Seay, Givenchy Dorival, Jojo Prickett, head coach Dylan Bunnell, Will Kitchens, Maverick Smith and Jake Tiffin.