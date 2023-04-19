The fate of developer Shannon Provence’s project on Preston Island, and perhaps of the spirit of the community as well, will have to wait two more weeks to be decided after the Marshall County Commission voted last Wednesday to delay the issue until the next meeting.
At the Commission meeting on March 8, Provence proposed subdividing his lot, Lot 17, on Preston Island Circle by Lake Guntersville into four lots so he can build a boat house on each.
Several members of the community voiced strong opposition to the plan claiming the boat houses would increase traffic and cause other negative issues for the area.
Residents were also concerned the new lots would dilute the value of their 1/98th shares of the common lot; that the houseboats being nonresidential would attract vacationers not responsible for upholding the community’s culture and values; that the area would become too crowded; and that it would set a precedent for future commercial development in the community and elsewhere in the county.
Provence’s lawyer, Navid Niakossary, said the residents’ complaints were unwarranted, that many were based on assumptions of how future tenants of the boat houses might behave, and that issues such as traffic and parking would be addressed.
He also said there is precedent for subdividing a lot within the Pine Island Community and what they were asking was not unusual.
Attorneys David Jones and Ed Starnes, who represented the residents, disputed Niakossary’s claim that there was precedent for subdivision, saying that it’s never happened. Jones argued that the replating would negatively impact the community, both in terms of “harmony” and monetary value.
However, their main argument was that Provence’s project was already in violation of the law for not having silt screens while installing a sea wall and that Provence was essentially asking the commission to break its own laws as well since the lots would not meet the 15,000 square-foot minimum listed in the county subdivision regulations.
“He’s proposing to put four lots of each less than 5,000 square feet, and that’s a clear violation of the regulations,” Starnes said.
County Engineer Bob Pirando has previously advised the Commission that the 15,000 square foot minimum only applied to homes with a septic system. However, Starnes and Jones respectfully disagreed.
The debate dragged on for more than an hour and at times grew heated, with both sides hinting at the possibility of a future lawsuit if things didn’t go their way.
In light of that, county attorney Clint Maze recommended the Commission hold an executive session before deciding, and District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson requested tabling the issue to give him and everyone else involved time to consider what was presented during the work session.
